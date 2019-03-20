Testronic Opens Latin America Office

London, Warsaw, Santiago and LA, March 20, 2019: Testronic, the leading international quality assurance (QA) and testing facility that ensures film, TV and games perform on every device and O/S, today opens a platform testing facility Santiago De Chile, to service the Latin American market.

The drive to expand into Latin America is driven by the predicted explosion of OTT media consumption in the region. Over the next five years, OTT revenues are predicted to triple, according to an independent study by Digital TV Research. Additionally, Testronic has had interest from several OTT providers wanting to launch services in the region, which has spurred on the founding of the testing facility.

Testronic is a global provider of QA across film, TV, games and OTT platforms, with facilities in London, Warsaw, Burbank and now Santiago. Established over 20 years ago, Testronic has teams of quality assurance experts who are able to test the consumer experience on all platforms, ensuring OTT services deliver the best possible experience to end users.

“The Latin American OTT market represents a huge growth opportunity, especially for sports. Our QA testing services help ensure the successful delivery of the best possible end user experience from launch,” said Chris Parry, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Testronic, “Santiago is the best place to initiate our expansion in the LatAm market with one of the most open, stable economies and a rich pool of talent. We are excited to join the growing media services community in Santiago.”

About Testronic

Testronic's high standards have been protecting clients and safeguarding the consumer experience since 1998. As the leading global provider of quality assurance, compliance, and localization services for the entertainment industries, including film, television and games, Testronic ensures efficient and secure delivery of the highest quality consumer deliverables. Based in Burbank, CA, London, UK, Warsaw, Poland, and Santiago, Chile, Testronic offers an unparalleled history of next-generation innovation and service excellence across the entire digital media industry.

Find out more at www.testroniclabs.com.

