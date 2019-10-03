Testronic Expands Leadership Team to Facilitate Boom in Demand for OTT Platform Testing

Los Angeles, October 3, 2019: Testronic, a leader in quality assurance (QA), localization services, and compliance for the film, television and games industries, announced today they have enhanced their strategic leadership team by appointing Ken Kiers and Ignacio Fernandez to join the business.

Due to significant growth across the business strands but in particular the OTT platform testing space, Testronic has added Ken Kiers, VP Mastering Operations to oversee the expansion of services into new territories and the integration of new automation tools in all locations to ensure that consistent high testing standards are executed across the globe.

To support growth within South America, Ignacio Fernandez has joined the business as Country Manager in Chile and takes responsibility for building awareness of OTT platform testing in addition to home entertainment solutions for which Testronic Labs is world-renowned.

Both appointments report to President of Film and TV Testronic, Jason Gish who commented, “2019 has seen an explosion in growth across all areas of our business and we are investing heavily in new solutions and most importantly in new personnel on all levels to ensure our capacity and systems match the demands of the fast changing, highly paced TV and OTT platform world. We are also delighted to be able to promote from within our team and as such have recently elevated Siana Rosencrans to Senior VP Operations and Beau Yarrow has accepted promotion to the VP Technical Operations role.”

Ken Kiers, VP Mastering Operations, said, “I am excited to join at a time when the industry as a whole is reshaping itself to meet the changing needs of consumers. Testronic offers a unique set of flexible testing solutions and I look forward to working with the team to help drive innovation for clients across Film, TV and OTT platforms.”

“Knowing the business is focused on South America is exciting for me,” says Ignacio Fernandez. “The new office in Chile is supporting one of the largest global sports OTT platform providers and I look forward to working with the team to fully exploit the growth opportunities that exist in this region.”

About Testronic

Testronic's high standards have been protecting clients and safeguarding the consumer experience since 1998. As the leading global provider of quality assurance, compliance, and localization services for the entertainment industries, including film, television and games, Testronic ensures efficient and secure delivery of the highest quality consumer deliverables. Based in Burbank, CA, London, UK, Warsaw, Poland, and Santiago, Chile, Testronic offers an unparalleled history of next-generation innovation and service excellence across the entire digital media industry.

