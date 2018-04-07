Testronic Expands Film & TV Operations In New Bangkok Office

Testronic, the leader in quality assurance (QA), localization services and compliance for the film, television and games industries, has opened an office in Bangkok, Thailand, solidifying its expansion into the Asia film, television, and games market. The Thailand office adds to the company’s existing sites in the US, UK, and Poland. Lily Gavin-Allen has been appointed as head of Business Development to lead the new push into the territory. Gavin-Allen brings extensive experience in the Asia market as a business development and localization specialist.

In North America and Europe, Testronic is a trusted provider of localization and QA services specializing in film and television, and games. In expanding into APAC, Testronic will offer FQA and content testing to the new breed of film and TV distribution platforms and content creators, both in Asia and with distribution in the region. Jason Gish, senior VP and GM of US Operations commented, “We are excited about the opportunity to service the film and TV clients in the region. As a myriad of new companies enter the marketplace, Testronic is ready to partner with them to ensure quality of that content across Asian territories as we do in our global operations.”

The Bangkok office will also serve the Asia-Pacific market, which has been the dominant region in the global games industry for many years. The growth in the Chinese mobile games sector in particular is further consolidating the region’s importance as a market. “This is another significant move for Testronic,” concluded CEO Dominic Wheatley. “Last year, Testronic expanded its testing unit in Warsaw whilst the London and Burbank offices also saw expansion. Opening our Asia office is a logical next step.”

Gavin-Allen commented on her new role, “I am excited to be joining Testronic at such a pivotal time for the industry. “With the Asia market expanding into the Western market, and vice versa, Testronic is perfectly positioned to provide a bridge between the two.”

Gish concluded, “Testronic has 20 years of experience in this industry, and the office in Bangkok is another step in growing our services to serve the global film and television community at the highest level.”

The Bangkok office is located at 571 RSU Tower (Unit 903), Soi Sukhumvit 31, Sukhumvit Road, Klongton Nuea, Wattana.