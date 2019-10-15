Testronic Chooses GrayMeta Iris Media Platform for QC Testing Facility

Los Angeles and New York, October 15, 2019: Testronic, a leader in quality assurance (QA), localization services, and compliance for the film, television and games industries, has integrated GrayMeta’s Iris Media Platform as a QC playback tool in their testing facility which is used to test Post Production Masters and other files for OTT services in territories around the world.

Testronic provides outsourced QC testing services, in various worldwide territories, to content owners who are launching, or have an existing, OTT service. Testronic’s services ensures that the quality of the content meets the highest expectations. Testronic also tests the OTT platform across a large international device farm to confirm correct functionality and user experience on mobile and living room devices, as well as smart TVs for territories the world over.

Testronic has integrated Iris into its playback tool testing platform, helping them in their QC process for Master Quality Control and OTT deliverable package QC. Equipped with advanced video and audio tools, collaboration features, and a QC report generator, GrayMeta’s Iris Media platform uses metadata templates to efficiently check technical requirements, import automated QC reports and verify and double-check for false positives.

Jason Gish, President, Film & Television, Testronic, said: “GrayMeta’s Iris is a vital player in our various workflows. It really sets the standard for QC players. Whether over HDMI or SDI, and from Dolby Vision to Atmos, and ProRes to DPX, it provides great versatility, reliability, and is easy to use. Additionally, the GrayMeta support team is top notch and a pleasure to work with, which is critical in this fast-paced environment with changing client needs and file types.“

Chi-Long Tsang, SVP and Principal Architect, GrayMeta said: “Iris enables Testronic to drive efficiency up and costs down with its software visualizations, wide codec support, and requirements templatization, eliminating the need for additional equipment in the QC/QA process. With the ability to visualize IMF and play it back as reference, Testronic is able to deliver media with confidence that nothing was missed. Having an ability to import QC reports from the major ‘Automated QC Systems’ also provides time savings as operators can now see points of interest on the timeline, jump to them, validate, and move on to the next piece of content.”

GrayMeta will be demonstrating the Iris Media Platform at NAB NY 2019 on stand October 16-17 on stand N1120. To book a demonstration, email sales@graymeta.com.

About GrayMeta

GrayMeta is an AI powered metadata company that delivers enterprise efficiency and monetizes assets. GrayMeta provides the ability to create, extract and store intelligent metadata, turning unstructured data into valuable assets, and delivers media workflow efficiencies through the supply chain with workflow, collaboration, and quality control tools.

For more information about GrayMeta, visit https://www.graymeta.com.

About Testronic

Testronic's high standards have been protecting clients and safeguarding the consumer experience since 1998. As the leading global provider of quality assurance, compliance, and localization services for the entertainment industries, including film, television and games, Testronic ensures efficient and secure delivery of the highest quality consumer deliverables. Based in Burbank, CA, London, UK, Warsaw, Poland, and Santiago, Chile, Testronic offers an unparalleled history of next-generation innovation and service excellence across the entire digital media industry.

Find out more at www.testroniclabs.com.

