Testronic achieves Dolby Vision® Certification

Burbank, November 13, 2019: Testronic, a leader in quality assurance (QA), localization services, and compliance for the film, television and games industries, has achieved Dolby Vision® Certification following an intensive period of training and investment in their Burbank facility. In order to achieve this certified status, the facility was subjected to rigorous review and is now configured and set up to meet the standards of a Dolby Vision certified facility.

Dolby Vision® certification ensures that all of Testronic’s Master QC personnel have been trained by Dolby and that the facility has been commissioned by Dolby engineers. Dolby Vision post production tools and workflows give content creators what they need to efficiently create both Dolby Vision, HDR, and legacy SDR content. Dolby Vision ensures that the look they create in the color suite stays true when experienced across TV’s PC’s, tablets and mobile devices. Testronic can now test that this stays true across all OTT Platforms.

Jason Gish, President, Film & Television, Testronic, said: “Achieving Dolby Vision certification was a key strategic initiative for us in 2019. In addition to achieving this status, our global testing teams will also benefit from ongoing training and support from Dolby to ensure our QC service remain unparalleled in this market. Our prestigious clients around the globe expect the best from Testronic and to add the accolade of Dolby Vision certification enables us to give the additional assurance that projects tested at any of our facilities will meet or exceed the exacting standards demanded by content owners and distribution networks alike .“

About Testronic

Testronic's high standards have been protecting clients and safeguarding the consumer experience since 1998. As the leading global provider of quality assurance, compliance, and localization services for the entertainment industries, including film, television and games, Testronic ensures efficient and secure delivery of the highest quality consumer deliverables. Based in Burbank, CA, London, UK, Warsaw, Poland, and Santiago, Chile, Testronic offers an unparalleled history of next-generation innovation and service excellence across the entire digital media industry.

