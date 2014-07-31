Teri Polo and Martin Cummins to Star in ‘The Christmas Shepherd’ on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries announces that production begins August 5 in Vancouver on The Christmas Shepherd, a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original starring Teri Polo (The Fosters, The Christmas Heart) and Martin Cummins (Dark Angel, When Calls the Heart), which premieres on the network this Holiday season. The Christmas Shepherd is a Shepherd Road Production. Executive producer is Gerald W. Abrams and Allen Lewis. Harvey Kahn is producer. Terry Ingram will direct from a script by Michael J. Murray. The Christmas Shepherd is part of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas, featuring traditional and classic Christmas films suitable for family audiences.

“Teri Polo is a brilliant actress who lights up the screen and we are delighted to have her as part of our Hallmark family and back celebrating another holiday season with us,” said Michelle Vicary, executive VP, programming, Crown Media Family Networks.

In The Christmas Shepherd, Sally Browing (Polo), a Children’s book author and illustrator is devastated when her beloved German Shepherd, Buddy, runs away during a thunderstorm. Buddy miraculously ends up in Boston with Mark Green (Cummins) and his teenage daughter. They are struggling to put their lives back together after losing his wife and her mother three years ago. Buddy wins their hearts and heals their souls just in time for the holidays. Sally’s journey to find Buddy eventually connects her to Mark and Emma, and everyone is given the best Christmas present possible, the gift of love.

