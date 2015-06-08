TEN NEW BOARD MEMBERS JOIN PROMAXBDA REPRESENTING LEADING NETWORK AND DIGITAL PLATFORMS

Los Angeles (June 8, 2015) – On the eve of PromaxBDA: The Conference 2015, the leading global association for entertainment promotion, marketing and design professionals announced this year’s ten incoming members who will join the distinguished group of PromaxBDA Board of Directors. Each year PromaxBDA elects new members who are nominated and then voted on by the association’s existing board members. Their inaugural board meeting will take place on Friday, June 12.

“We are excited to welcome such an esteemed group of industry leaders to the PromaxBDA Board of Directors,” said PromaxBDA President and CEO Steve Kazanjian. “Their diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives in the ever changing entertainment marketing landscape will help keep our member base engaged, inspired and at the forefront of advancements being made within the business of television.”

This year’s incoming board members include:

Alex Angeledes

Industry Director, Media & Entertainment (Google, Inc.)

As industry director of media and entertainment in Google’s Large Customer Sales (LCS) organization, Alex Angeledes leads Google’s brand advertising business nationally in the media and entertainment category. The category includes theatrical, home entertainment, streaming services, video games, publishing, broadcast and cable television, major sports leagues/broadway, and live events/ticketing. In this role, Angeledes and his teams work with their respective brand and agency partners to leverage Google’s broad platforms, including YouTube, Mobile and Google.com, to effectively reach and engage their core consumers in the digital world.

Andy Baker

SVP/Group Creative Director (National Geographic Channels)

Andy Baker is the SVP/Group Creative Director for the National Geographic Channels (National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo WILD), based out of Washington, DC. Baker oversees all creative materials for the Channels’ marketing campaigns, across consumer, press, ad sales and digital, as well as marketing operations. In addition to hiring and directing outside creative agencies and production teams, Baker manages, leads and inspires an internal team of creative directors, writers, producers and designers.

Joel Beckerman

Founder & Lead Composer (Man Made Music)

Joel Beckerman is the Founder and Lead Composer of Man Made Music. A 20-year veteran of music for media, Beckerman is an accomplished composer, producer and arranger who has created a unique and distinctive sound for hundreds of brands, marketing campaigns and television shows. He has received the prestigious ASCAP Most Performed Themes Award for nine consecutive years, and his team has received 12 PromaxBDA Gold Awards and The Broadcast Design Association Pinnacle Award. In 2010, “Fast Company” named Man Made Music the No. 3 Most Innovative Music Company, after Apple Corps and Spotify. Beckerman was also selected as one of “Fast Company’s” “Most Creative People in Business 1000.” His book The Sonic Boom: How Sound Transforms The Way We Think, Feel and Buy was also featured as TIME Magazine’s ‘7 Great Fall Books’ in 2014.

Laurel Bernard

EVP, Marketing (Fox Broadcasting Company)

Lauren Bernard is the EVP of marketing for Fox Broadcasting Company. In this role she oversees the network’s national media, on-air planning and marketing strategy teams, and also leads Fox’s affiliate marketing and multiplatform distribution marketing efforts. Previously, Bernard served as SVP of marketing for Fox Broadcasting Company, where she oversaw the media and promotional campaigns for many of Fox’s hit series and currently works on “Gotham,” “Empire,” “American Idol,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Last Man On Earth.”

Cait Hood

Head of Broadcast Partnerships (Twitter)

Cait Hood currently serves as the head of broadcast partnerships at Twitter, working with all major broadcast networks, producers and talent to bring strategy and innovation to Twitter and TV. Since joining Twitter in 2014, Hood has overseen many of the creative integrations on several major award shows including The 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, The 57th Annual Grammy Awards, the 87th Academy Awards and The 2015 Latin Billboard Awards. In addition, Hood works very closely with various scripted and unscripted shows to ensure producers, network executives and talent understand the many benefits of Twitter’s features and products, including Twitter-owned products Periscope and Vine.

Eduardo Ruiz

President & General Manager (A+E Networks Latin America)

Eduardo Ruiz currently serves as president and general manager of A+E Networks Latin America, a joint venture between A&E Television Networks and Ole Communications. Under Ruiz’s leadership, A+E Networks Latin America has positioned itself as a leader in the pay-TV industry. Ruiz is responsible for the continuous expansion of the business unity, development of new technologies, advertising sales, marketing and operations throughout Latin America. A+E Networks Latin America consists of a portfolio of media brands that include A&E, History, H2 and Lifetime with offices in Miami, Caracas, Mexico, Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo.

Brad Schwartz

President (Pop)

Brad Schwartz is the president of Pop, a cable television network seen in more than 80 million homes and owned by CBS Corporation and Lionsgate. Appointed in 2013 as the first executive of the joint venture, Schwartz led the high-profile, much anticipated rebrand of TV Guide Network to Pop, which debuted on January 14, 2015. Following its success, Schwartz was elevated to president, overseeing both the creative and business operations of the network. In 2015, Pop will create more than 300 hours of original programming, including its first scripted series “Schitt’s Creek,” its first live awards show broadcast The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, and an a cappella docu-series executive produced by John legend and Core Media “Sing It On.” Under Schwartz’s leadership, Pop has enjoyed seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year ratings increases.

Guy Slattery

EVP, Marketing (A&E, HISTORY & H2)

Guy Slattery is EVP of marketing for A&E, HISTORY and H2 Networks, where he is responsible for the creation and implementation of the networks’ brand and marketing strategy. He oversees all brand creative, on-air promotion, off-net media buying, social media and strategic partnerships. Prior to joining A+E Networks he held positions at National Geographic Channel, BSkyB, MGM Television and Star TV.

Chris Sloan

President & Chief Creative Officer (2C Media)

Since co-founding the award-winning creative agency and content production company 2C Creative in 2005, Chris Sloan has built 2C into a leading producer of promos, brand integrations, live-action shoots, design and original series. As a result, his clients represent a who’s who of TV networks, studios and national advertisers that actively seek out his creative vision and hands-on production expertise. Sloan has been instrumental in campaigns for, among many others, FOX, NBC, HBO, TNT, SyFy, truTV, Nat Geo TV, USA, Discovery, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and History. Prior to launching 2C, he held executive creative, programming and production posts at NBC Entertainment, USA Networks and TLC Network.

Jenny Wall

SVP, Head of Marketing (Hulu)

Jenny Wall is SVP, head of marketing at Hulu. She is responsible for strategy and implementation across the Hulu brand, acquisition and retention channels as well as communications, content, consumer insights and creative. Prior to joining Hulu, Wall spent a year and a half at Netflix leading the global creative team where she spearheaded the brand campaigns along with the launch campaigns for original series “House of Cards,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Arrested Development.” Prior to Netflix, she spent 10 years on the agency side at BLT and Crew Creative, plus seven years at HBO.

About PromaxBDA

PromaxBDA is a member association representing more than 10,000 companies and individuals from major media organizations, marketing agencies, research companies, strategic and creative vendors and technology providers around the globe. The goal of PromaxBDA Association is to lead the global community of those passionately engaged in the marketing of television and video content on all platforms, inspiring creativity, driving innovation and honoring excellence. With companies and individuals drawn from more than 70 countries, PromaxBDA is a truly international organization uniting the individuals who will pioneer tomorrow’s electronic and broadcast media. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.promaxbda.org.

About PromaxBDA: The Conference 2015

The annual conference is where marketing, promotion and design executives gather as a global community to share ideas, learn the best techniques, develop the right tools, get insight on the latest technologies and be inspired by the brightest of luminaries in the industry. There is no other place for this level of collective thought – at the intersection where creative and strategy, promotion and production, technology and design meet. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.promaxbda.org/events/current-events/promaxbda-the-conference-2015-landing.

