Telstra and Broadpeak Launch Innovative Device Detection and LTE-Broadcast/HEVC Enabling Solution for Mobile and Fixed Networks

LAS VEGAS — April 4, 2019 — Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunications provider, in partnership with Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced the launch of the Intelligent Device Optimization (IDO) solution.

"IDO brings together Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN™ technology and Telstra's media-optimized network, combining the intelligence in mobile sporting apps and real-time network awareness to deliver a premium experience to end users. IDO enables content providers and telecommunications operators to maximize customer video performance in an end-to-end content delivery architecture by mediating network awareness and software intelligence.

With IDO, international mobile operators can ignite a range of media optimizations on their networks, such as LTE broadcast for live streaming events at scale and enable content streaming using the latest video-compression standard (HEVC) to deliver superior customer experiences.

"By partnering with Broadpeak, we have developed IDO, which allows the use of optimization capabilities in our mobile network such as LTE broadcast and HEVC video to be dynamically orchestrated in real time," said Andrew Phelagti, media networks principal at Telstra. "It's a win for the customer video experience and a win for the telecommunication provider through network optimization, helping to increase engagement for content providers' video products."

"Telstra and Broadpeak, via the introduction of IDO, can help international operators offer a differentiated content delivery model in an economically efficient way," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "IDO's light touch enablement and rich feature set will allow operators to take full advantage of bandwidth efficiencies early and deliver better experiences at the leading edge of the adoption curve. With innovative device detection, we are proud to launch, along with Telstra, the world's first device-centric solution to intelligently steer traffic for a better end-user video-quality experience and content-delivery savings for operators and content owners."

Telstra will demonstrate LTE-broadcast at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas at Booth SU6110. More information about Telstra can be found at https://www.telstra.com.au/.

Broadpeak will demonstrate the new solution at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas at Booth SU9221. More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv.

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

