The Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group on Display at SMPTE 2016

CLEVELAND, OH, OCTOBER 25, 2016 — The Telos Alliance announced today the TV Solutions Group (TVSG) will be exhibiting at the SMPTE 2016 technical summit in Hollywood CA, October 25-27. This is the first in a series of TVSG public showings for Linear Acoustic, Minnetonka Audio, and Telos Alliance AoIP products, including those from Axia and Telos, as components in an overall solution for broadcasters.

The TV Solutions Group was formed to aid broadcasters in the transition to the latest TV industry technology by focusing on customer requirements and systems to meet those requirements. Utilizing both file-based and real-time processing, products from multiple Telos brands can be part of an overall facility-wide deployment.

At SMPTE, studio executives will have access to products and solutions that address all audio processing needs, including workstation plug-ins for content creation, enterprise, and cloud processing as well as real-time broadcast processors, AoIP Livewire+AES67 interfaces, and consoles.

The AES67 AoIP standard, for example, is a key strategic focus for the new group, and the Telos Alliance is already a proud member of AIMS (the Alliance for IP Media Solutions), a nonprofit trade alliance that promotes interoperability and the adoption of Video and Audio over IP standards.

For three decades, the brands of the Telos Alliance have revolutionized radio and television by pioneering disruptive, cutting-edge audio technology with the goal of helping global networks and local stations produce better programming, improve audience engagement, and bolster ratings. The Telos Alliance is made up of six brands—Telos Systems, Omnia Audio, Axia Audio, Linear Acoustic, 25-Seven Systems, and Minnetonka™ Audio—that raise the bar for quality and innovation in the radio and television industries. The Telos Alliance invented Audio over IP for broadcast and contributed time and resources to the effort that led to the AES67 standard. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, with additional offices and dealers around the world, Telos offers industry leading warranties and the best customer service.