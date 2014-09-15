Tellyo makes its IBC debut with the next evolution of user generated TV content

It starts with just a moment. A jaw-dropping goal, a buzz-worthy incident in the Big Brother house, or even breaking news.

That's when Tellyo takes over. The service lets viewers clip and edit live TV, then share those clips across social media networks: driving engagement, sparking conversations and increasing monetization. "The numbers speak for themselves" says Kimmo Koivisto, Tellyo's CEO who is in Amsterdam for IBC. "Research clearly shows that user-generated clips spark more engagement than professionally-generated clips. This opens new avenues for media companies and advertisers to connect with audiences watching some of the television world's most recognisable franchises"

At IBC, Tellyo will demonstrate its updated service based on collaborations with 10 television shows, including formats like Big Brother and Masterchef. In addition to new UI/UX updates, the Tellyo team will show off enhanced capabilities that let viewers customize the video clips they grab from TV, and highlight new possibilities for revenue streams through social TV advertising.

Tellyo's "Share TV Moments" feature - embedded in social media or a website - has been phenomenally successful in their home country. The current series of Big Brother Finland reaches a million viewers, and the leading media companies in Finland, Poland and Spain were enthusiastic early adopters of Tellyo’s user-friendly HTML5 technology that is compatible with all smartphones and tablets.

"Social TV is one of the most dynamic verticals within the industry at the moment" says Koivisto, who is attending his first IBC. "We're already working on the next leaps with companies like Neotion and their BlueBridge technology. Thanks to audio fingerprinting, your phone or laptop can identify the best parts from shows to share with your friends via social media” adds Koivisto. “These sort of exciting advances are right around the corner for the fast-paced social television engagement and monetization space".

The Tellyo team will have live demonstrations of their "Share TV Moments" feature, and offer a glimpse into upcoming developments at stand 4B53 in Hall 4 at IBC.

Notes for Editors: