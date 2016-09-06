THE TELEVISION INDUSTRY ADVOCACY AWARDS KICK OFF EMMY WEEKEND

Sponsored by BBVA Compass, Event To Be Held September 16 at the Sunset Tower Hotel

Los Angeles, CA (September 2, 2016) – This year’s Emmy nominees Jill Soloway (Transparent), Tony Hale (Veep), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Niecy Nash (Getting On) and Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars), are among those being honored at the Television Industry Advocacy Awards that will kick off Emmy weekend on Friday evening, September 16th at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. Other honorees include Reid Scott (Veep), Dean Norris (Under the Dome), Sandra Lee (Good Morning America), and others TBA. Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) will host the evening’s ceremony.

The Television Industry Advocacy Awards benefiting The Creative Coalition hosted by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider salute television industry leaders who use the power of their celebrity to advocate for social change. Honorees will be featured in a special section of TV GuideMagazine and its companion site, TVInsider.com, which will highlight their important philanthropic work.

CEO of The Creative Coalition Robin Bronk said, “Doing well by doing good – it’s what makes this particular award special as a catalyst to encourage artists in the entertainment industry to use their powerful platforms to inspire positive change in the world. It’s about the art of selflessness. We are proud to partner with TV Guide Magazine on this initiative.”

“TV Guide Magazine is pleased to host The Television Industry Advocacy Awards. We are honored to partner with The Creative Coalition to pay tribute and spotlight talented individuals, all of whom realize the importance of paying it forward. Television is a great platform for influence, and we salute those who use this great power and privilege to serve the common good," said TV Guide Magazine President Paul Turcotte.

BBVA Compass, one of the top 25 banks in the U.S., will serve as the title sponsor of the event as part of its own commitment to giving back and building #BrightFutures in which everyone has the chance to fulfill their dreams, to feel safe and secure financially, and to act on life's limitless opportunities.

Details are as follows:

WHO: Honorees include Jill Soloway (Transparent) for her efforts on behalf of the LGBTQ community, Tony Hale (Veep) for his work with the International Justice Mission, Michael Kelly (House of Cards) for his work with the Thanks Mom and Dad Foundation, Niecy Nash (Getting On) for her work with the Amazing Grace Conservatory, Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars) for his involvement with One Life at a Time and Sophie’s Place, Reid Scott (Veep) for his efforts on behalf of Oceana, Dean Norris (Under the Dome) for his work with the Wounded Warrior Project, and Sandra Lee (Good Morning America) for her efforts on behalf of breast cancer awareness; Additional recipients TBA. Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) will host the evening’s ceremony and presenters include Ben Feldman (Superstore), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), Michaela Watkins (Casual) and others TBA.

WHAT: The Television Industry Advocacy Awards benefiting The Creative Coalition hosted by TV Guide Magazine & TV Insider. Presented by BBVA Compass Bank.

WHERE: Sunset Tower Hotel

8358 Sunset Boulevard

West Hollywood

WHEN: 5:30 PM – Red Carpet/Arrivals/Reception begins

6:30 PM – Award Ceremony begins

7:30 PM – Event concludes

***All press must be credentialed prior to the event***

Join and follow the conversation on Twitter by using #AdvocacyAwards

About The Creative Coalition:

The Creative Coalition (www.TheCreativeCoalition.org) is the premier nonprofit, nonpartisan 501 (c)(3) social and public advocacy organization of the arts and entertainment community. Founded in 1989 by prominent members of the creative community, The Creative Coalition is dedicated to educating, mobilizing, and activating its members on issues of public importance. The Creative Coalition produces award-winning PSA campaigns, hosts mentoring programs and serves as the public advocacy homeroom of the entertainment industry. Actor Tim Daly serves as the organization’s President. Additional information about The Creative Coalition can be found by following @TheCreativeC on Twitter. #TheCreativeCoalition

About TV Guide Magazine and TVInsider:

TV Guide Magazine is one of the most popular magazines in the country with more than 12 million weekly readers. Celebrating more than 60 years as America’s most trusted authority on the subject of television, TV Guide Magazine is the premier source for guidance, news, entertainment and insight into the country’s most popular leisure time activity. For more information, visit www.tvinsider.com. TV Guide Magazine can be found on Facebook at TV Guide Magazine, on Twitter at @tvguidemagazine and on Instagram at tvguidemagazine.

TV Insider is a sharp and savvy guide to what’s worth watching, an all-access pass to TV enthusiasts’ favorite shows and the sister site to legendary TV Guide Magazine. We point viewers toward must-see programming and feed their television obsession by taking them behind the scenes of top shows and inside the minds of the people who create them. Headquartered in New York City with bureaus in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. TV Insider is published by NTVB Media, Inc.

About BBVA Compass

BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc. is a Sunbelt-based bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, BBVA Compass, operates 674 branches, including 345 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 75 in Arizona, 62 in California, 45 in Florida, 38 in Colorado and 20 in New Mexico. BBVA Compass ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (4th). BBVA Compass was recently named Best Digital Bank in North America by global finance magazine Euromoney and the best regional bank in the South and West, as well as earning best mobile app, in Money magazine's annual list of the Best Bank's in America. Additional information about BBVA Compass can be found under the Investor Relations tab at bbvacompass.com, by following @BBVACompassNews on Twitter or visiting newsroom.bbvacompass.com.

