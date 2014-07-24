Television Academy Unveils Its Vibrant and Glamorous 66th Emmy® Awards Governors Ball Theme: ‘Kaleidoscope of Color’

NoHo Arts District, CA, July 23, 2014 – The Television Academy unveiled its extraordinary plans for this year’s ultimate Emmy® after-parties: the 2014 Creative Arts Ball on Saturday, August 16 and the 66th Emmy Awards Governors Ball on Monday, August 25. The Creative Arts Ball’s 3,000 guests and the nearly 4,000 guests at the Emmy Awards Governors Ball will experience a “kaleidoscope of color,” fusing modern optics and lighting technologies with creative color concepts, fine dining and electrifying entertainment.

With guests including all of the year’s nominees, presenters, invited attendees and the most Emmy Award winners toasting one another under one roof, this year’s events promise to be the most vibrant and glamorous “official” Emmy celebrations ever!

According to Governors Ball Committee Chair Russ Patrick, “This year’s theme and décor are metaphors for the creative excellence, vibrancy and richness of our industry and this television season. When guests walk into the West Hall, it’s our hope that their collective breaths will be taken away.”

Event producer Cheryl Cecchetto, of Sequoia Productions, added, “Our ultimate after party will be a sensory delight, offering sights, sounds, cuisine and hospitality that cannot be found anywhere else.”

Upon entering each Ball, guests will be welcomed by a dazzling “kaleidoscope of color” spectacle, awash with awe-inspiring saturations of red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple throughout the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center. These displays of shaped, color-driven light will emanate from thousands of LED lights, media-enhanced Versa TUBES and lasers.

The center of the room will showcase an elevated, revolving circular grand stage, home to an array of dynamic entertainers. Special guest vocalist and recording artist Judith Hill (20 Feet From Stardom) will be featured at the Governors Ball, backed by The Red Hot Band, a high-energy Top 40 band. Extreme Beam will captivate partygoers with their dynamic dance routines set to pulsating lasers. On the south end of the ballroom, the Debbie Allen Dance Academy dancers will liven up the atmosphere performing to the beats spun by DJ CoryLive against a backdrop encompassing the “kaleidoscope of color” motif. Rounding out the evening’s entertainment is String Theory, a hybrid performance ensemble renowned for their large-scale performance installations. Three of them will be integrated into the colorful décor: two gigantic harps boasting more than 2,400 feet of brass wire, and a dual Cyclodrum sculpture comprised of 26 drums, hovering 10 feet off the ground.

Patina Catering, under the direction of acclaimed Chef Joachim Splichal and the Patina culinary team lead by Chef Alec Lestr and Chef Greg Wiele, has created the three-course menu for each Television Academy after-party. The first course salad mixes peaches and heirloom tomatoes with buratta, candy striped figs and marcona almonds. The main course features filet mignon, a potato “bone” filled with golden potato puree, caramelized cippolini, crisp lacinato kale and zephyr squash, in a sauce of red wine and artisan grapes. The dessert is a contemporary take on chocolate s’mores designed by Patina Restaurant Group’s Executive Pastry Chef Carlos Enriquez.

Russ Patrick is Chair of the Governors Ball Committee. Geriann McIntosh and Barbara Cassel are Vice Chairs. Other committee members include Scott Boyd, James Pearse Connelly, Edward Fassl and Patricia Messina.

The Creative Arts Ball and Emmy Awards Governors Ball are produced by Sequoia Productions. Both events will take place in the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center immediately following the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on August 16, and the 66th Emmy Awards on August 25, respectively.

The 66th Emmy Awards airs live Monday, August 25 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) on NBC and will originate from the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. The awards will be hosted by Seth Meyers and executive produced by Don Mischer.

For more information, visit Emmys.com/GovernorsBall.