Television Academy Announces Newly Elected Governors for 2015-2016 Term
NoHo Arts District, CA, November 11, 2014 – The Television Academy today announced the newly elected members to the Board of Governors. The new governors will serve the two-year term beginning on January 1, 2015 – December 31, 2016. Governors elected to serve a first term include: Ted Biaselli, Jill Daniels, Peter Golden, CSA, Tammy Golihew, Beatriz Gomez, Terry Ann Gordon, Norman Leavitt, Sam Linsky, Janet Carol Norton, Philip Segal and Terence Winter. Former governors, Steve Kent and Mark Spatny, return to the board after a period of absence and join these first term governors.
Additionally, the following governors were re-elected for a second term: Stuart Bass, A.C.E., Tony Carey, Barbara Cassel, Shari Cookson, Ed Fassl, Ed Greene, Kieran Healy, Lynda Kahn, Michael A. Levine, Gail Mancuso, Dorenda Moore, Brian O’Rourke, Lowell Peterson, ASC, Seth Shapiro, Lily Tomlin and Screech Washington.
The full list of newly announced governors along with their peer groups is below:
Stuart Bass, A.C.E. – Picture Editors
Ted Biaselli – Children’s Programming
Tony Carey – Production Executives
Barbara Cassel – Art Directors & Set Decorators
Shari Cookson – Documentary Programming
Jill Daniels – Animation
Ed Fassl – Sound Editors
Peter Golden, CSA – Casting Directors
Tammy Golihew – Public Relations
Beatriz Gomez – Los Angeles Area
Terry Ann Gordon – Costume Design & Supervision
Ed Greene – Sound Editors
Kieran Healy – Electronic Production
Lynda Kahn – Motion and Title Design
Steve Kent – Daytime Programming
Norman Leavitt – Makeup Artists/Hairstylists
Michael A. Levine – Music
Sam Linsky – Television Executives
Gail Mancuso – Directors
Dorenda Moore – Stunts
Janet Carol Norton – Professional Representatives
Brian O’Rourke – Commercials
Lowell Peterson, ASC – Cinematographers
Philip Segal – Reality Programming
Seth Shapiro – Interactive Media
Mark Spatny – Special Visual Effects
Lily Tomlin – Performers
Screech Washington – Producers
Terence Winter – Writers
