Television Academy Announces Newly Elected Governors for 2015-2016 Term

NoHo Arts District, CA, November 11, 2014 – The Television Academy today announced the newly elected members to the Board of Governors. The new governors will serve the two-year term beginning on January 1, 2015 – December 31, 2016. Governors elected to serve a first term include: Ted Biaselli, Jill Daniels, Peter Golden, CSA, Tammy Golihew, Beatriz Gomez, Terry Ann Gordon, Norman Leavitt, Sam Linsky, Janet Carol Norton, Philip Segal and Terence Winter. Former governors, Steve Kent and Mark Spatny, return to the board after a period of absence and join these first term governors.

Additionally, the following governors were re-elected for a second term: Stuart Bass, A.C.E., Tony Carey, Barbara Cassel, Shari Cookson, Ed Fassl, Ed Greene, Kieran Healy, Lynda Kahn, Michael A. Levine, Gail Mancuso, Dorenda Moore, Brian O’Rourke, Lowell Peterson, ASC, Seth Shapiro, Lily Tomlin and Screech Washington.

The full list of newly announced governors along with their peer groups is below:

Stuart Bass, A.C.E. – Picture Editors

Ted Biaselli – Children’s Programming

Tony Carey – Production Executives

Barbara Cassel – Art Directors & Set Decorators

Shari Cookson – Documentary Programming

Jill Daniels – Animation

Ed Fassl – Sound Editors

Peter Golden, CSA – Casting Directors

Tammy Golihew – Public Relations

Beatriz Gomez – Los Angeles Area

Terry Ann Gordon – Costume Design & Supervision

Ed Greene – Sound Editors

Kieran Healy – Electronic Production

Lynda Kahn – Motion and Title Design

Steve Kent – Daytime Programming

Norman Leavitt – Makeup Artists/Hairstylists

Michael A. Levine – Music

Sam Linsky – Television Executives

Gail Mancuso – Directors

Dorenda Moore – Stunts

Janet Carol Norton – Professional Representatives

Brian O’Rourke – Commercials

Lowell Peterson, ASC – Cinematographers

Philip Segal – Reality Programming

Seth Shapiro – Interactive Media

Mark Spatny – Special Visual Effects

Lily Tomlin – Performers

Screech Washington – Producers

Terence Winter – Writers