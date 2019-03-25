Televisa Fast-Tracks; Adopts EMBRACE™ Mics for TV Productions

Mexico City, Mexico — Televisa, the television studio and broadcast behemoth, has added Point Source Audio’s EMBRACE EO-8WL microphones for use in their popular telenovela and music competition reality productions. Headquartered in Mexico City, Televisa is considered to be one of the largest mass media conglomerates and content creators in Latin America. The vast majority of its programming is for the Hispanic market with much of its content airing in the United States. The microphone purchase was made through Point Source Audio dealer Magnum Digital based in Mexico City.

David Camacho is the sales manager at Magnum Digital and oversaw the sale to Televisa. Camacho was equally impressed by this new solution Point Source Audio provided to his customer, commenting that “They had been using ‘normal’ lavaliers and it used to take a lot of time to wire an actor; EMBRACE mics have allowed them to wire the actors so much faster.” He further emphasized, “There were always noise problems with clothing, jewelry, or chest hair when using traditional lavs; the EMBRACE products solved all those issues.”

The EMBRACE microphones hold two patents and were originally designed for use in theatre but have been finding their way into many new applications including television broadcast. Unlike traditional lavalier mics where the placement on the actor can lead to extraneous noise being picked up from clothing, jewelry or other elements, the EMBRACE microphones have a patented over-the-ear mic mount that can be customized for each actor which allows the mic to sit closer to the mouth and away from clothing. The earmount lavaliers maintain consistent placement from the mouth regardless of head movement and conceal easily.

Measuring only 4 mm in diameter, the EMBRACE model EO-8WL is an omnidirectional microphone that can be ordered in beige, brown, or black making it ideal for concealing. The EO-8WL boasts an IP 57 waterproof rating so it is protected from water, sweat, and makeup. The microphone ships with interchangeable X-Connectors compatible with all popular wireless systems including Sennheiser, Shure, Lectrosonics, Audio-Technica, and others. A windscreen, left and right earmounts, and an assortment of clothing clips are included.

“We’ve been very happy with all of the Point Source Audio products," states Camacho. “They sound great and our customers see them as problem solvers. Their compatibility with every pro wireless system on the market is also a big advantage.”

Televisa is a mainstream media company; a leader in the production of Spanish audiovisual content. A cable operator and a pay TV system via satellite in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through various open TV channels in Mexico and to over 50 countries through open TV channels, 26 pay TV brand-channels, cable operators and additional internet services. www.televisa.com

“Magnum” is a Mexican company founded in 1981 with a wide experience in the implementation of integral professional audio & video solutions as well as content transmission via internet and storage for the broadcast, live and post-production markets, while supplying technical support through an authorized and specialized service center of all the products and brands it represents. www.magnumdigital.com.mx

Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide their SERIES8, EMBRACE, and CONFIDENCE collection of miniature microphones—a unique line of headset, earworn and earmounted microphones known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features. The company also holds two patents for the EMBRACE concealable microphone as well as the patent for the world’s first modular in-ear comms headset that is supporting the hearing health for audio, lighting and camera techs using headsets everywhere from sports to space. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com. Follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PSA_audio.