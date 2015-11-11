Telestream's New Episode 7 Now Available

Telestream, the leading provider of digital video tools and workflow solutions today announced that the latest version of its Episode video encoding software is now available. Unveiled at IBC 2015, Episode 7.0 now features bigger performance gains, added format support, and easier to use features.

New features in Episode 7.0 include:

64-bit technology support provides faster encodes and better memory allocation for large jobs

Added format support including JPEG2000, DNxHD, DNxHR, and DVCPro HD

Name storage destinations directly from the Episode user interface

New Audio Channel Configurator enables mapping to standard input/output formats or customized audio channel layouts

4K video support including R3D ingest and HEVC presets

Episode’s new 64-bit native transcoding engine is designed for the entire production workflow – maintaining high quality files from the camera to edit and all the way to final delivery. With the ability to scale from a single seat to a cluster of cross-platform workstations, Episode 7.0 provides the most affordable and fastest possible encode speed for workgroups. Thanks to its Split-and-Stitch® capability, even large files can be transcoded quickly, utilizing multiple cores on a single machine or multiple machines in a larger cluster.

"Episode’s new version focuses on giving users added speed and flexibility,” said Barbara DeHart, Vice President of Desktop Business at Telestream. “As the volume and complexity of content grows, the ability to intelligently spread the workload across multiple Mac and Windows CPU cores to speed up the encoding workflow is increasingly important when meeting tight deadlines.”

"This is a big step forward for Episode - we're especially excited about the native 4k support, 64-bit speed and ability to handle larger files," said Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle Video. "Episode is the preferred video encoding companion for axle media management software, and for the many customers already using Episode Pro or Engine in their turnkey axle Gear deployments, the 7.0 upgrade will provide a big performance boost, simply included with their annual maintenance," added Bogosh.

Availability and Pricing

Episode 7 is available in three levels: Episode, Episode Pro, and Episode Engine. Pricing and more information on Episode 7 can be found at: http://www.telestream.net/episode/overview.htm