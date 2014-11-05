Telestream Wirecast 6.0 Now Available

– Telestream®, the leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced the immediate availability of Wirecast 6.0, the latest version of its popular live streaming software. Wirecast is the industry's only cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously. With new powerful production capabilities, streamlined workflows, and expanded content source options, Wirecast 6.0 offers the capabilities of more expensive hardware solutions with the flexibility and affordability of a software application.

Wirecast is ideal for broadcasting professional-looking live web shows, news, online gaming, sporting events, concerts, church services, corporate meetings, lectures and much more. With Wirecast, users can stream multiple live cameras while dynamically mixing in other media such as movies, images and sounds, and adding production features such as transitions, built-in titles, chroma key, virtual sets and live scoreboards.

"With Wirecast, you don’t need to be a video professional to create polished live broadcasts. It is easy and affordable and all you need is a camera, a computer and an Internet connection to broadcast your video productions to any audience, live or on-demand for a fraction of the cost of other live video streaming solutions," explains Barbara DeHart, VP of Desktop Business at Telestream.

The new Replay function enables the capture and replay of clips during live production, allowing users to easily switch in important captured segments right from the interface. Using Replay, users can slow down, speed up or scrub across a clip and find the exact moment to show. Replay is useful for sports broadcasts or for any application that needs to reshow portions of a live broadcast.

The new Playlist feature in Wirecast 6.0 allows users to create playlists on the fly: they can easily drag-and-drop the queuing of multiple videos, images, audio or live shots to perfectly automate broadcasts, add commercial breaks, or stream archived content during off hours. Playlists can also be used to rotate live camera views.

Wirecast 6.0 makes it easy to add social media feeds to live broadcasts with Twitter messages overlaid directly onto the broadcast. To maintain control of what is being displayed, operators can easily search and select only the Tweets they wish to share.

New in version 6.0 is the ability to quickly and easily send content from Wirecast to Microsoft Azure Media Services allowing large-scale streaming broadcasts to leverage the dynamic scalability, reliability, redundancy and minimum capital investment the cloud offers when streaming live to large audiences with myriad devices.

"The combination of Wirecast’s powerful new production capabilities with Microsoft Azure’s open and flexible cloud platform helps make the creation of high quality professional program content easier than ever before. By removing the burden of complexity from content owners streaming to large audiences, they are then free to concentrate on creating, managing and monetizing their streaming media," says Sudheer Sirivara, Partner Director of Engineering, Microsoft Azure.

Additional enhancements in Wirecast 6.0 include:

•Support for the latest 64-bit Windows and Mac OS releases means improved performance and fewer memory limitations

•Program productions to run 24x7 workflows automatically

•Audio Preview allows users to check audio before it goes live

•More keyboard shortcuts for faster switching, shot set-up, and production

•Recoverable file-format ensures that even if the system crashes, users can recover their recording up to the moment of the crash

•Mac Retina Display support at 2880 x 1800 resolutions

•Support for the NewBlueFX Titler Pro Live plugin (sold separately) giving Wirecast users infinite title styles and templates for getting started quickly

Pricing and Availability

Wirecast 6.0 is available immediately from the Telestream store. Wirecast Studio is priced at $495. Wirecast Pro, which adds support for more advanced production features and additional input sources, is priced at $995. Customers who currently own Wirecast 5.x can upgrade to Wirecast Studio 6.0 for $149 and to Wirecast Pro 6.0 for $295.

About Wirecast

Wirecast is the only cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production, and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously. Wirecast is ideal for streaming or recording live internet shows, broadcasting breaking news and sports, streaming live concerts and games, transmitting church services, corporate meetings, lectures and more. Pro production features include live scoreboards, 3D virtual sets, chroma key support, advanced audio controls and more.

More information is available at www.telestream.net.

About Telestream

Telestream provides world-class live and on-demand digital video tools and workflow solutions that allow consumers and businesses to transform video on the desktop and across the enterprise. Many of the world’s most demanding media and entertainment companies as well as a growing number of users in a broad range of business environments, rely on Telestream products to streamline operations, reach broader audiences and generate more revenue from their media. Telestream products span the entire digital media lifecycle, including video capture and ingest; live and on-demand encoding and transcoding; captioning; playback and inspection, delivery, and live streaming; as well as automation and orchestration of the entire workflow. Telestream corporate headquarters are located in Nevada City, California. The company is privately held. For more information, visit www.telestream.net.