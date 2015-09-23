Telestream Provides Media Transcoding & Transformation Platform for Fox International Channel Europe’s New UK Production Centre

Telestream, the leading provider of digital video tools and workflow solutions today announced the successful deployment of a Vantage media processing and intelligent workflow automation platform at Fox International Channel (FIC) Europe & Africa new production and distribution centre in Hammersmith, London.

Designed and installed by Telestream’s UK channel partner, Boxer Systems, this innovative file-based workflow meets numerous content processing, transcoding and transformation needs from linear broadcasts to web publishing of video clips and VOD material conversion. “Today broadcasters must be able to supply many different pipelines with content – from OTT to VOD, linear, web and multi-platform deliveries. To do this effectively, we need to rely on a robust and flexible infrastructure and this is exactly what Telestream Vantage gives us,” said Maurizio Raffaeli, Director, Broadcast Operations & IT, Italy at Fox International Channels.

A major requirement of the Vantage platform at Fox International Channel Europe & Africa is to create DPP-compliant file-based content for delivery by FIC to UK broadcasters. When FIC started the design of its new London production Centre an important consideration was the new Digital Production Partnership (DPP) initiative, which its UK client broadcasters were preparing to adopt. During an intensive two-month testing period with Sky UK, DPP files created using Vantage proved to be technically advanced and totally reliable.

“From its flexibility, extensive format capabilities, scalability and third party workflow interoperability, Vantage has proved to be an elegant and sophisticated platform for our growing operations,” explained Mauro Panella, Executive Director – Head of Broadcast Operations, IT & Facilities, Italy, Germany & UK at Fox International Channels. “Another key factor was the high quality support that we receive from Boxer Systems. They helped us at every stage from initial architecture design through to deployment, and as soon as the workflow was installed and operational they trained our staff to a very high standard.”

In selecting Telestream, Fox International Channels Europe & Africa is building on a relationship that started in 2008 and already sees Vantage employed in their Italian and Spanish production centres. In order to complete pre-installation evaluation and testing, Boxer engineers remotely constructed the Vantage workflow at FIC Italy’s production centre while the new Hammersmith facility was still under construction.

Having passed all testing with flying colors, FIC reports that the new file-based workflow was successfully migrated to London and became operational this spring. The workflow integrates Telestream’s Vantage Transcode Pro Connect and Analysis options running on standard Windows Servers alongside a Dalet media asset management (MAM) system. “We’re pleased with the seamless integration of Vantage alongside the Dalet MAM system where our operators can create, test and implement a new encoding workflow on the Vantage user interface including calling up assets from the Dalet MAM,” added Raffaeli.

More information about Vantage is available at http://www.telestream.net/vantage/overview.htm.