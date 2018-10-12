Telestream iQ End-to-End ABR Video Quality Monitoring Solution Helps Content Producers and Distributors Streamline Operations

Nevada City, California, October 12th, 2018 – Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools, quality monitoring and workflow solutions, today announced that on its NAB NY booth (N.325), the company will showcase new updates to its end-to-end ABR video monitoring and analytics solutions which include iQ Inspector, Surveyor, and iVMS ASM (intelligent video management system for adaptive streaming). The updates include significant enhancements to the iQ management solution enabling content producers and distributors to discern the status of their video encoding and distribution infrastructure faster than ever before, thus reducing the risk of revenue loss from poor subscriber QoE.

Available in both software plus hardware and virtual software only packages for private and public cloud deployments, Telestream iQ video quality monitoring solutions deliver comprehensive visibility into what end-users are experiencing and provide accountability amongst partners delivering video content. Broadcasters, online video service providers, and CDNs must ensure that video is high quality, packaged correctly for each target device, and delivered to viewers with low latency in order to successfully provide a competitive streaming service.

By correlating all monitored data along the distribution pipeline, organizations can gain advanced visibility into video service quality thereby maximizing revenue. “Content owners and distributors need to make the right decisions for their business and control operational expenditure. They need to understand where their content is most effective and where it’s not,” said Joel Daly, VP Product Management, Video Analytics and Service Assurance Solutions at Telestream. “It’s important to know if subscriber loss is due to quality issues or a lack of appealing content.”

Significant savings in OPEX can be also achieved by reducing the time to detect and resolve issues. “The iVMS ASM correlates data from software-based probes located on customer premises or virtually in the cloud. When a fault occurs during OTT streaming it often propagates through the network, which causes many alarms,” says Daly. “iVMS ASM allows organizations to visualize all these faults correlated by content or monitoring point. They can use the system to focus investigations, filter and pivot on the data to more quickly identify, isolate and resolve problems.”

“Telestream IQ was the first to market in 2016 with a fully virtualized hypervisor based end-to-end video monitoring solution,” comments Daly, “We believe we are now first to market with a fully virtualized docker container plus Kubernetes automation and orchestration support. IQ virtualized solutions allow customers to more efficiently share resources between video encoding, transcoding, packaging and monitoring applications. This saves additional infrastructure costs and enables customers to launch monitoring services much faster. Virtual solutions also enable fast deployment of new channels with monitoring to ensure quality.”

Highlighted features:

Simplified management interface for centralized troubleshooting and performance reporting correlated across ingress, ABR transcoding, publishing, and distribution.

•World’s first fully virtualized and containerized automation and orchestration video quality monitoring solution.

•Full probe integration in iVMS ASM – Inspector Live, Surveyor ABR Passive and Surveyor ABR Active are now fully integrated – correlated information enables video quality assessment and troubleshooting to be more focused and efficient.

•Surveyor ABR Active has new alarm conditions that align with industry performance metrics and real-world issues – slow startup times, buffer risk, HTTP header errors, playlist format.

•Since monitoring needs vary by content availability (live events) or time of day (peak viewing hours), the solution adds scheduling for time synchronized monitoring across monitoring points.