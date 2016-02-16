Telestream To Introduce New Workflow Enhancements to Vantage Platform at NAB 2016

Featuring New Captioning & Subtitling Options, Enhanced OTT Distribution Capabilities, and Enhanced Workflows that Enable Parallel Processing while Content Ingests

At NAB 2016 on booth SL 4525, Telestream will unveil major new functionality for its Vantage® media processing platform. This enterprise-class transcoding and workflow automation software allows content owners, producers, and distributors to quickly, easily and efficiently ingest, edit, transform, package, monetize and distribute their media. The Vantage platform is based on a flexible service-oriented architecture that is made up of discrete services and connectors that combine to create powerful automated workflows – all in a single, unified system.

Visitors to the Telestream booth will see enhanced workflows for Vantage that enable fast, efficient decision-making and processing within the Vantage file-based workflow engine. Processes can now start generating output before file ingest is completed. Actions that previously processed files sequentially will execute in parallel along with powerful analysis and logic producing the fastest output available.

For multiscreen OTT workflows, Vantage Transcode will showcase a new method of intelligently constructing adaptive-bitrate (ABR) packages that significantly reduce delivery bandwidth needs and costs within multiscreen distribution applications. This advanced capability can achieve real-world bandwidth reductions of 25-40% whilst maintaining a premium viewing experience.

"In the world of multiscreen media delivery, Content Delivery Network (CDN) costs are a significant issue for broadcasters. While traditionally they are used to fixed distribution costs, irrespective of viewing audience, this is not the case when distributing via CDN. These distribution partners charge on a “per-bit, per-viewer” basis, so the more multiscreen viewers, the higher the cost of distribution. Therefore, the ability of a product to produce high quality images at lower bit rates is a major consideration," says Paul Turner VP Vice President of Enterprise Product Management at Telestream.

For NAB 2016, Telestream is also bringing integrated closed captioning technology into the Vantage workflow. On display will be a new subtitle and captioning service that integrates seamlessly into Vantage, providing a unique interface to read, write, and adjust subtitle and caption data. With the ability to automatically retime captions when performing frame-rate conversions or edits via Post Producer, this new service allows existing Vantage users to meet captioning requirements without disrupting their existing workflows and, conversely, gives those seeking a captioning and subtitling solution all the benefits of an industry-standard media processing platform. An integral part of the Vantage Media Processing Platform, this new capability can also provide captioning and subtitling services in the cloud with Vantage Cloud Subscriptions.

Also showcased at NAB will be the latest version of Wirecast, Telestream's popular live streaming software. Wirecast is the industry's only cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously. With new powerful production capabilities, streamlined workflows, and expanded content source options, Wirecast offers the capabilities of more expensive hardware solutions with the flexibility and affordability of a software application. With an ever expanding list of streaming destination partners such as Verizon Digital Media Services, YouTube, Microsoft Azure, Ustream and may others, Wirecast makes it easy to broadcast professional-looking live web shows, news, online gaming, sporting events, concerts, church services, corporate meetings, lectures and much more with just a few mouse clicks.

Telestream's Wirecast Go, a mobile live streaming application that converts any iPhone into a live broadcast studio, will also be demonstrated at NAB. Available for download from the Apple App store Wirecast Go is ideally suited for both professional and amateur iPhone users who want to broadcast breaking news and live events. Wirecast Go combines ease of use with professional features, and offers robust live video streaming to multiple destinations, along with the ability to intuitively brand streams, add a range of graphics, and edit shots.

Gamers attending NAB will also be interested to see Gameshow, Telestream's new gamecasting software. A software application designed to help gamecasters create professional quality streams with beautiful graphic templates, dynamic editing, live switching, and green screen technology, Gameshow makes it easy for broadcasters to create professional shows. With a few clicks, users can pick and customize game templates, insert graphics, add widgets and start streaming to Twitch or YouTube.