Telestream Highlights Advances in File-based Workflow Solutions at NAB New York

At NAB Show New York 2016, Telestream (booth 1414), a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, will showcase scalable broadcast quality live streaming solutions, the latest advances in video encoding and transcoding systems, and a new suite of QC tools.

Visitors to the Telestream booth will be able to see demonstrations of Vantage, Telestream's powerful, scalable, software-enabled media processing platform that manages all media services from the camera to the point of distribution. Vantage allows content owners, producers, and distributors to quickly, easily, and cost-effectively ingest, edit, transform, package, monetize, and distribute their media.

Also showcased at NAB Show New York will be Lightspeed Live Stream and Lightspeed Live Capture, two new applications that deliver real-time, enterprise-class streaming and capture for media and entertainment companies, corporations, government and education. Lightspeed Live Stream solves the problem of preparing real time content for adaptive bitrate live streaming, while Lightspeed Live Capture can independently record multiple channels of SD, HD, or a single channel of UHD.

Attendees looking for a solution to help them create high quality live-streamed productions, including multi-camera switching, graphics, titles, and live encoding, will be interested in Wirecast 7, the latest version of Telestream's cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software, as well as Wirecast Gear, a portable computer workstation that is fully configured for live event production and streaming. The easy-to-use system allows anyone to broadcast professional live productions in a matter of minutes with a fully-configured system built for live event streaming. Wirecast Gear comes with Wirecast Pro live streaming production software. It is ideally suited for marketers, educators, corporate and online trainers, event producers, sports broadcasters, worship service staff, news gatherers and anyone who wants to deliver professional live streamed productions out of the box.

Following the acquisition of QC specialist Vidcheck, Telestream will also showcase the latest version of Vidchecker, an easy-to-install Windows-based QC software for PCs/servers. Vidchecker removes the labor intensive tasks of sight-checking conformance, checking video/audio compliance with waveform monitors and audio loudness meters, and manually correcting levels with video processing amplifiers and other tools. The Vidchecker GUI can be accessed through a web browser either on the local machine or remotely over a network. It is optimized for checking file-based video before and after distribution, and for use by broadcasters to ensure that file, video and audio parameters and levels are correct and ready for broadcast or distribution.