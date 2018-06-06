Telestream Expands Leadership Team to include Chief Sales Officer

Nevada City, California, June 6, 2018 – Following the creation of its two technology business units in January, Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, today announced an expansion of its leadership team. Alistair Butler joins the company to serve as Chief Sales Officer, leading the sales organizations for the company’s Media Production and Workflow business unit and its Video Quality Monitoring and Analytics business unit.

“Telestream has become the de-facto standard for encoding, transcoding, automated workflow and video monitoring solutions. To maintain that position, we must serve customers effectively and efficiently,” noted company CEO Scott Puopolo. “As we move into a new era of OTT video distribution, our customers look to Telestream for expertise in previously disparate areas of video production and distribution. Alistair has demonstrated an ability to orchestrate teams with diverse backgrounds and skill sets, which means our customers can expect even more comprehensive support from Telestream in achieving their video delivery and business goals.”

The move to a single sales team will enable Telestream business units to bring the benefits of its entire portfolio to customers to better improve their business performance.

Most recently, Butler served as head of Cisco Systems’ Service Provider Services business in the Americas, orienting the organization around high-growth segments and increasing offshore and portfolio capabilities. Prior to that, Butler held sales leadership roles at Cisco Systems with a track record of growth, turnaround, and value creation in competitive global markets. He began his career at Motorola in the UK.

Butler holds an MA in Organizational Change Leadership from Columbia University in New York, NY, and a BSc in Information Technology and Geology from the University of Leicester, UK.