Telestream Delivers New Tools for Enterprise-Scale Streaming Ecosystems at CABSAT

Nevada City, California, November 13, 2017 – Telestream (stand Z5 112), a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, will use CABSAT 2018 to showcase end-to-end streaming and monitoring solutions, including strategic advances in video preparation and packaging.

In its first CABSAT since acquiring IneoQuest, the global leader in video quality monitoring and analytics solutions for content distribution across managed and unmanaged networks, Telestream will demonstrate how the IneoQuest iQ product line extends high-quality Telestream media production and distribution from the point of content ingest right up to the point of consumption on traditional and mobile devices.

New tools for live streaming and VOD best practices will be a key focus as strategies for OTT delivery and monetization become essential considerations for anyone creating or delivering content. This year, Telestream will spotlight new developments in high-end enterprise-scale streaming solutions. These include enhancements to its Lightspeed Live Stream and Lightspeed Live Capture and the iQ End-to-End monitoring solutions which, altogether, enable Telestream customers to stream any content to any audience, at any level of resolution, with assurance that it is meeting the highest quality standards.

Live capture and production over standard IP

A new integration utilizing Telestream Vantage Media Processing Platform and Lightspeed Live Capture along with IBM Aspera FASPStream enables high-quality streaming to remote production teams for near real-time editing and production over standard IP networks. The integrated solution allows creative teams to begin working on a live capture feed delivered from a remote location (across the country or around the world) while the event is taking place, without waiting for the entire file to be first written to disk and then transferred. Transcoding, packaging, editing and other downstream workflows can start immediately, significantly shortening the production cycle and increasing the value of the produced content. Vantage now has direct integration with Avid Interplay, and enhanced support for growing files for MXF OP1A, QuickTime, and TIFO.

End-to-end conditioning, packaging, and monitoring

As audiences move to more viewing platforms, content owners and distributors must optimize programming to each distinct viewing window, preserving rights agreements that may be in place, and ensuring a quality viewing experience. The latest enhancements to Telestream’s Lightspeed Live Stream make content readily available for OTT consumption and revenue-optimized simultaneously with linear broadcasts, resulting in increased revenue and greater audience engagement. iQ monitoring solutions give distributors a window into the media distribution chain, detecting faults in the delivery networks before customers are affected, ensuring quality is maintained to the point of delivery.

Lightspeed Live Stream enabled content responds to embedded content replacement triggers (SCTE-104/35 messages) in the source video, enabling ad and content insertion at the server side. Lightspeed Live Stream can also condition the stream with SCTE 35 cue points, so that content and ads can be inserted further downstream to an audience more specifically with targeted ads and other relevant content. The net result is increased revenue and greater audience engagement for live linear content streaming to new media and online video platforms (OVPs).

iQ solutions address the need of content distributors to understand their network’s performance, and quickly detect, identify, and resolve problems that could impact a significant number of viewers. Active monitoring at various points of the delivery network allows for rapid fault detection and troubleshooting. iQ ABR monitoring ensures that the content origin is operating properly and that delivery networks, including third-party CDNs and access networks, are performing to expectations. iQ solutions can be deployed across cloud-based and virtualized infrastructures, and monitoring can be dynamically adjusted as needed to better isolate root cause and provide early warning.



“Video streaming – both live and on-demand – is an increasingly important component of broadcast operations worldwide. The MENA region plays host to many progressive broadcasters and media service providers, so CABSAT provides us with a fantastic opportunity to engage with this important audience,” commented Scott Murray, VP of Marketing at Telestream. “The expanded Telestream product line offers a compelling digital media toolkit, one that helps our customers manage their video from creation through to delivery, streamlining operations and ensuring the highest quality. We look forward to a very busy and productive showing at CABSAT.”