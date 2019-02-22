Telestream Appoints New MENA Regional Sales Manager

Westwood, Massachusetts, February 21st, 2019 –– Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, processing and quality monitoring and management solutions for the production and distribution of video, has announced the appointment of Osman Salah as Regional Sales Manager, serving the Middle East, Africa and Turkey region.

Based in Dubai, UAE, Salah brings a wealth of local market experience, commercial expertise and technical knowledge to Telestream’s MENA team. During a 13-year career in the media & broadcast industry, Osman Salah has worked for a number of industry leading vendors: most recently, he worked as Regional Sales Manager for Imagine Communications.

The last 12 months have seen Telestream investing in its global sales and business development team in the EMEA & APAC regions. Salah’s appointment will support these growth initiatives in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. “Osman is a strong addition to our team in the MENA region,” commented Alistair Butler, Chief Sales Officer at Telestream. “With his local market experience, commercial expertise and specialist technical knowledge he will make a positive contribution to our dynamic team.”

This appointment is another indicator of the investment Telestream is making to facilitate international market growth. Later this year, at NAB, the company will introduce significant new cloud-based and virtualized system solutions for intelligent media processing, distribution and delivery. Through its new solutions, along with driving video monitoring, OTT and social media solutions, Telestream’s MENA sales are set to grow, especially with an increasing regional focus on 4K content.

“This year will see a springboard for Telestream with some of the most strategically important new product introductions in our 20-year history,” continued Butler. “Having Osman in place means that MENA customers will have access to all these new and radically different products and system solutions as soon as they hit the market.”