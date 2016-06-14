Telestream Announces Vantage For Social Media

Telestream the leading provider of video transcoding and workflow automation solutions, today announced a new offering for its Vantage media processing platform. Called Vantage for Social Media, the new module adds social media distribution to broadcast, cable and over the top video workflows. Vantage for Social Media posts video, text and images to social media accounts directly from Vantage workflows, extending the marketing and branding efforts of media companies to social media destinations.

Available immediately, Vantage for Social Media provides all of the tools necessary to prepare and deliver video to multiple social media outlets simultaneously including YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, and soon Vimeo, Facebook and Brightcove. With Vantage for Social Media, marketing teams can easily edit videos, assemble multiple clips, produce proxies and social media metadata, add graphics, branding, messaging, tweets and other content.

Vantage for Social Media can be configured within existing Vantage content production automation systems or set up as user-operated workstations where marketing professionals focus on maximizing the impact of their social marketing efforts.

"Studies show that user engagement directly correlates to the volume and timeliness of video marketing produced. With Vantage for Social Media, you don’t have to be a video-editing expert, and you won't need to worry about formats, metadata or even the specific characteristics of each social channel to publish video to social media. Thanks to our new social media tools, content owners, broadcasters and news organizations can now simplify the process and significantly accelerate the pace of their video social marketing programs," says Jim Duval, Director of New Products at Telestream.

A key element of the Vantage for Social Media tool set is the Social Media Connector, which provides direct connections between Vantage workflows and social media accounts. Once configured, it establishes connections to specific user accounts at social media end points, delivers video and metadata for each distribution, and reports on any errors or problems in delivery. Users can choose between unattended workflows where all content publishing is automated, or attended workflows where operators can easily edit video clips, amend metadata and add messaging before publishing.