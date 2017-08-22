Telestream Announces Timed Text Speech, a New File-based Auto-transcription Service for Subtitling & Captioning Workflows

Nevada City, California, August 22, 2017 – Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced Timed Text Speech, a new file-based auto-transcription service for subtitling and captioning workflows. Using speech-to-text technology, artificial intelligence, and the speed of cloud-based processing, Timed Text Speech instantly creates a text transcript of a video and populates it directly into a captioning project with the correct timing so that each phrase is displayed at the right time.

To be shown for the first time at IBC 2017 on stand 7.B26, Timed Text Speech dramatically saves transcription time by allowing operators to review the instantaneous transcription results while the speech engine is processing the rest of the video program.

Timed Text Speech is ideally suited for content creators who need to produce captions and subtitles for time-sensitive content that must be aired on TV or the Internet with short turnaround times, as well as short-form content such as promos that require captioning. It also offers a time-efficient solution for captioning service companies looking for new tools to speed up their service, and a cost-effective and easy-to-use automated transcription option for corporations, government organizations and educational institutions wishing to bring captioning in-house.

“With Timed Text Speech, users can easily upload media files directly to the services portal. Because they only pay by the transcription minute, there is no wasted expense for idle transcription resources. When combined with the Telestream MacCaption/CaptionMaker closed captioning software, Timed Text Speech becomes part of an all-in-one transcription and subtitling/captioning tool that allows users to easily transcribe, transcode, convert, troubleshoot, modify, and deploy caption data alongside video – regardless of the delivery platform,” explains Giovanni Galvez, Product Manager for captioning and subtitling at Telestream.

Available in early October from Telestream and its global network of resellers, Timed Text Speech currently works with English, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish language video content; Arabic, Japanese and Mandarin are planned for a later release.

For more information please visit the CaptionMaker & MacCaption pages on the Telestream website.