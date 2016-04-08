Telestream Announces Lightspeed Live Stream and Lightspeed Live Capture

New enterprise-class live streaming and captureproducts satisfy demand to deliver streaming and OTT content concurrent with live broadcasts

Telestream® today announced Lightspeed Live Stream, and Lightspeed Live Capture, two new applications that deliver real-time, enterprise-class streaming and capture for media and entertainment companies, corporations, government and education. Lightspeed Live Stream solves the problem of preparing real time content for adaptive bitrate live streaming while Lightspeed Live Capture can independently record multiple channels of SD, HD or a single channel of UHD. Both Lightspeed Live Stream and Lightspeed Live Capture will be unveiled to the public at NAB on booth SL4525.

Telestream developed Lightspeed Live Stream in response to increased demand among news, sports, and special event broadcasters to simultaneously push live programs OTT. Lightspeed Live Stream encodes a live program at highest quality and simultaneously streams the output via an origin server or CDN.

The Lightspeed Live Capture application can also be installed on the same server to simultaneously capture the source video into Vantage for further processing. Until now, file-based and siloed systems demanded a more serial workflow. By closely integrating the latest parallel file-based open workflows in Telestream’s Vantage platform together with the combined CPU/GPU power of the Lightspeed Live server and applications, the fastest possible delivery of all assets is realized.

“As viewing habits evolve, our customers have a clear desire to integrate their file-based and live workflows more closely,” says Shawn Carnahan, CTO at Telestream. “This demands running all media pipeline processes, including live capture, live streaming, and multi-platform file processing as close to parallel as possible so that content is available concurrently across all distribution mechanisms regardless of the device/platform used.”

Although both applications can operate stand-alone on Telestream’s Lightspeed Live server, the greatest benefits are realized when coupled to Telestream’s Vantage platform for complete workflow orchestration. Users can concurrently stream, capture and process live content for consumption on a wide variety of platforms.

Lightspeed Live Stream can receive content via 3G baseband (SDI) as well as IP sources via 10Gb Ethernet. Output can be delivered via RTMP or as HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and MPEG DASH packages at SD, HD, and UHD (in AVC and HEVC) resolutions. In parallel to generating the main streaming outputs, the system simultaneously creates a real-time, streaming proxy for each channel.

Lightspeed Live Capture, in addition to operating as a standalone capture system, can extend live encoding capability by providing live capture in a number of high quality mezzanine formats into the Vantage Media Processing Platform. Through this combination, users can simultaneously make use of both the real time streaming capability and the full range of video manipulation that Vantage offers.

“We’ve always been a software company. This has given us tremendous leverage to develop and advance the state of the art with respect to encoding and workflow automation,” says Carnahan. “These new live applications together with Vantage Open Workflows enable our customers to do more parallel processing and delivery than ever before.”

Both Lightspeed Live Stream and Lightspeed Live Capture are scheduled to ship in the middle of 2016.