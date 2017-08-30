Telestream Announces Elastic Domain Virtualized Deployment Model for Vantage Intelligent Media Processing Platform

Nevada City, California, August 29, 2017 – Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced the latest version of its media processing and workflow orchestration platform, Vantage. Key new functionality within Vantage 7.1 centers on Vantage Elastic Domain. This new deployment model for the market’s leading file-based media processing platform empowers media companies to leverage public and private cloud infrastructure strategies to run Vantage.

In an increasingly cost-conscious environment where many broadcasters and media companies are adopting commercial off-the-shelf abstracted hardware and virtualized software deployments for content production infrastructure, Vantage Elastic Domain is a scalable deployment model for Vantage. It allows users to rapidly adapt to increases in media processing by allowing for ‘bursting’ capacity based on the daily use of extra virtual instances of Vantage.

With Vantage Elastic Domain, users can supplement perpetual licenses with on-demand license rentals, allowing their system capacity to expand in periods of peak demand, while retaining a predictable base cost for standard operational levels. With this new functionality, media companies can exploit innovations in public and private data center technology, paired with Vantage Elastic Domain to optimize flexibility and efficiency within a dynamic enterprise environment.

The proven multi-node orchestration engine within Vantage allows it to adapt to a dynamic system footprint. The Vantage architecture makes adding capacity a zero-configuration operation, and makes the solution agnostic to the underlying hardware and virtualization solutions. With this option, users can pick the infrastructure best suited to their business and respond rapidly to ever-changing workloads. An intuitive reporting and billing console keeps users fully up to date with their current use of Vantage Elastic Domain.

“Our goal with Elastic Domain is to not only embrace the use of IT-based virtualization and SaaS solutions for Vantage, but to add further value by making Vantage as flexible and scalable as those underlying infrastructure solutions” commented Max Denton, Product Manager at Telestream. “Dynamic orchestration, centralized configuration, and centralized licensing are the key requirements for any multi-node solution to be sustainably scalable. These have been attributes of the Vantage architecture since day one. Now, with the technical and commercial enhancements of Elastic Domain, Vantage can thrive in dynamic virtual environments.”

Vantage Elastic Domain will be available in October 2017 from Telestream and its global network of resellers. For more information, visit https://www.telestream.net/elastic