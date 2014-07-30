Telestream to Announce New File-Based Workflow Automation and Video Processing at IBC

Vantage to feature new DPP assembly and transcoding capabilities, automated NLE templates, enhanced transcoding formats and cloud subscriptions; Company showcases enhancements to Wirecast and Episode

Nevada City, California, July 30, 2014 –Telestream® (stand 7.C12), the leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, will use IBC 2014 to showcase transcode support for the latest OTT, IPTV and 4K formats plus enhanced third-party interoperability with leading vendors including Avid, Adobe and Apple. The Company will also demonstrate assembly and transcoding capabilities for the UK broadcast industry’s Digital Production Partnership (DPP) initiative, and cloud subscriptions for Vantage. Telestream will also showcase enhancements to the Wirecast and Episode applications.

New Workflow Automation and Video Processing Capabilities for Vantage

Telestream's Vantage platform provides a broad range of transcoding and file-based workflow automation products, and makes content production, multi-screen delivery, and device interoperability a hands-off process. Vantage combines transcoding, media capture, metadata processing, analysis, and content assembly into a unified system. The latest version of Vantage (v.6.3) features a number of automation and video processing capabilities, including:

DPP assembly & transcoding capabilities

With the DPP October deadline approaching fast, Telestream will introduce several new capabilities within Vantage for assembling and encoding DPP AS-11 files. The Vantage DPP Workflow Portal allows entry of DPP metadata and the creation of multi-part DPP packages from one or more media files. Built on Vantage, the Post Producer application automatically assembles the DPP timeline, including bars, tones, slates and correct multi-part spacing. Finally, Vantage Transcode Pro allows the creation of AS-11 MXF outputs per the DPP specification. The entire solution is completely unified and includes full encoding, timeline rendering and metadata assembly without requiring editing personnel or XML programmers.

Template Creation in Avid, Adobe & Final Cut Pro for use byPost Producer

Editors can design production templates in their favourite editing system, and Post Producer can then use those templates to mass-produce hundreds of customized outputs automatically. This facilitates the creation of templates and lets users visualize how a template will look prior to rendering.

Extended transcode format support

Focusing on the growing needs of content owners seeking to develop multi-platform distribution architectures, Vantage 6.3 includes support for more transcoding formats across the Vantage Transcode product family. Full 4K support and HEVC encoding are now available in Vantage Transcode Multiscreen and Vantage Transcode IPTV VOD. In addition, XAVC decoding and ProRes 4444 encoding have been added to Vantage Transcode Pro.

Vantage Cloud Subscriptions

For content production networks and service providers, Vantage Cloud Subscriptions will enable worldwide secure access to all the capabilities of Vantage on cloud-based infrastructure with flexible pay-as-you-go pricing using Amazon Web Services.

“We will arrive at IBC this year with a number of key new product introductions and enhancements to many of our existing and most popular file-based workflow tools,” commented Paul Turner, VP of enterprise product management at Telestream. “Each solution reinforces Telestream’s market leadership position by further streamlining and automating file-based workflows in our own products as well as our partners while also supporting key industry initiatives such as DPP in the UK.”

Other key announcements at IBC will include the addition of powerful new live video production capabilities for media professionals for Wirecast – Telestream’s live streaming production software. Enhancements to Telestream’s Episodewhich provides high-quality video transcoding for the entire digital post-production workflow – will include support for AS11 MXF, closed caption input and output, and integration with Adobe Premiere Pro, which enables export directly out of Adobe Premiere Pro to all formats available in Episode.

Alongside the exhibition, Telestream will be participating in the IBC Conference in the following sessions:

IABM panel session: What future for broadcasting technology? with Telestream CEO, Dan Castles - Friday 12 September 08:00-10:00

IBC Workflow Solution presentation: ITV Automates Multi-Platform Workflows with Telestream with David Hornsby (ITV) and George Boath (Telestream) - Friday 12 September 14:30-15:30

