Telestream and Nice People At Work Announce Go To Market Partnership Focused on Consumer Impact Analysis

Westwood,Massachusetts May 14, 2019 –Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, and NPAW (Nice People At Work), the global big data and video intelligence company helping video services grow, have announced a go to market partnership that sees the companies integrating their video monitoring and analytics platforms. In turn, this enables Telestream and NPAW to implement cross reference selling strategies across a range of markets.

In today’s video delivery environment QoS and QoE are essential pre-requisites and the ability to monitor and analyze video throughout the delivery chain is a critical element of this. Streaming live and file-based video is complicated – many things can go wrong at many locations in the delivery chain. Silos within and between companies create blame-based cultures. Without this specialist video monitoring and analytics, consumers can receive poor service, brands can be damaged, consumer churn increases and revenue is lost – this is where the Telestream NPAW partnership impacts to minimize these issues.

Telestream and NPAW’s partnership sees root and branch integration of both companies’ video monitoring platforms — Telestream iQ and YOUBORA Analytics — to the level that the combined analytics can be viewed on either system’s user interface. The integration of the two systems focusses on the issue of client level analytics within video streaming environments looking at impact analysis. When the Telestream iQ system identifies issues within a streaming hierarchy, using YOUBORA, the client can correlate the errors with fluctuations in subscriber volumes, engagement and business impact.

“With this integration, we can identify issues upstream in the video distribution chain and accurately assess how many people downstream are being affected, “commented Calvin Harrison, President of the Video Quality Monitoring and Analytics Business at Telestream. “By combining iQ monitoring and YOUBORA Analytics we take the guess work out of live and file streaming business operations. A customer will know that they lost a portion of their audience and they will be able to attribute this loss of a specific fault within their delivery chain.”

QoS issues make impact analysis increasingly relevant to media companies

Telestream and NPAW have been working together for several months and initial integration between their two systems is already in place with more co-development slated for later this year.

Through this integration, Telestream and NPAW can work with customers at many different levels within their organization from sales and marketing teams through to technical engineers tasked with maintaining QoS and QoE across their video networks. The accessibility of data from both systems enables smarter decisions to be made faster on their end-to-end network solution.

"The partnership between Telestream and NPAW is a true, unique end-to-end monitoring and management solution for video services. Major content providers and telco operators demanded a seamless solution to precisely understand and correlate the performance of their full streaming architecture — from encoding to packaging to CDN origin, and every single CDN node, correlated with the end-user experience," said Sergi Vergés, COO and co-founder of NPAW.

"NPAW is a leader in error detection; collecting information from the device ecosystem — a very complex environment from which it is difficult to extract data because of the internal complexity and proprietary systems. With YOUBORA Analytics' advanced end-user monitoring combined with Telestream's iQ information collected outside the device, the impact of playback issues caused across the entire delivery chain can be identified and assessed. YOUBORA's ability to process and analyze data adds a layer of business intelligence to help content providers make data-driven decisions and optimize platform performance to create engaged users," Vergés explains.