TELEMUNDO WINS IN 2016 NEW YORK FESTIVALS® INTERNATIONAL TV & FILM AWARDS

MIAMI – April 29, 2016 – TELEMUNDO was awarded two Silver World Medals in the 2016 New York Festivals® International TV & Film Awards for the network’s promotional campaigns for its telenovelas “La Querida del Centauro” and “Bajo El Mismo Cielo” in the “Television – Entertainment Special Program” category. TELEMUNDO’s Super Series “Señora Acero” season two and “El Señor de los Cielos” season three were honored as finalists. New York Festivals® announced the 2016 competition’s award-winning programming during the gala at the annual NAB Show on April 19 in Las Vegas.

“We are honored that New York Festivals has recognized our creativity with such a prestigious award among the best in the industry,” said Aileen Angulo-Merciel, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Creative, Telemundo. “We are on a mission to push boundaries in creative storytelling when it comes to promoting telenovelas and we are very proud that our efforts have paid off.”

New York Festivals® Grand Jury, comprised of prominent global broadcast and film industry executives, honored the World’s Best TV & Films℠ and awarded 3 Grand Trophies, 153 Gold World Medals, 161 Silver World Medals, 131 Bronze and 279 Finalist Certificates to entries submitted from 50 countries.

