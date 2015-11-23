TELEMUNDO ON TRACK TO DELIVER BEST NOVEMBER PRIMETIME IN NETWORK HISTORY AMONG TOTAL VIEWERS AND ADULTS 18-49

MIAMI – November 23, 2015 –Telemundo’s Monday-Friday primetime programming from 7-11pm is on track to deliver the best November performance ever, averaging 1.73 million total viewers and 770,000 viewers among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen. Among adults 18-34, the network is averaging 349,000 viewers. Telemundo is pacing to deliver the largest increase in viewers in November year-over-year compared to all other Spanish-language broadcast networks across all three demos, +342,000 total viewers, +92,000 among adults 18-49 and +81,000 among adults 18-34.

Telemundo is on track to deliver the smallest gap on record with Univision for the month of November in Monday-Friday primetime among all three demos, with a 264,000 difference among adults 18-49, a 114,000 difference among adults 18-34 and a 472,000 difference among total viewers.

Driven by the success of Telemundo’s new bio-musical drama series, “Celia,” the network’s Monday-Friday 8-9pm daypart average increased by 72% among total viewers and 45% among adults 18-49 vs. November 2014. “Celia” is averaging 1.8 million total viewers and 706,000 viewers among adults 18-49, marking the network’s best 8pm novela performance in more than three years.

“Bajo el Mismo Cielo” is averaging 1.6 million total viewers and 768,000 viewers among adults 18-49 this month, increasing Telemundo’s Monday-Friday 9-10pm daypart average by 41% in both demos vs. last year. In addition, “Señora Acero 2” is averaging 1.9 million total viewers and 1.05 million viewers among adults 18-49 in November 2015, continuing the trend of the network averaging over 1 million viewers among adults 18-49 with its Super Series.

In addition, NBC DEPORTES’ production of the “Rumbo al Mundial” soccer FIFA World Cup qualifier match featuring Honduras and Mexico, which was simulcast on Telemundo and NBC UNIVERSO on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 17, reached a cumulative audience of nearly 3.5 million total viewers, including 1,915,000 adults 18-49, according to Nielsen. The much anticipated match delivered 1,672,000 total viewers and 949,000 adults 18 to 49 who watched Mexico beat Honduras 2-0. The “Rumbo al Mundial” match was the #1 program regardless of language in its time period among adults 18-49 in Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago. It also delivered the largest number of livestreams generated by any NBC DEPORTES production in 2015.

Source: NPM, L+SD, Nov’15 to date (10/26/15-11/18/15) vs. Nov’14 (10/27/14-11/30/14) and complete November broadcast month measurement periods in 2006-2013; strict daypart average M-F 7-11pm. Celia based on 10/13/15-11/18/15. Rumbo al Mundial: Nielsen, NPM, Live+SD, Fast National Program Data, simulcast between Telemundo & NBC Universo. Tuesday, 11/17/15, 3:53pm-6:17pm. Reach based on 6+ Minute Qualifier. Local data based on NSI, Live + SD, Overnight Preliminary Time Period data for 11/17/15 3-5:15p CT / 1-3:15p PT; ranking based on impressions. Livestream data based on Adobe Analytics (US Only)

