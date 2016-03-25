TELEMUNDO SUPER SERIES™ “LA QUERIDA DEL CENTAURO” WRAPS UP AS THE #1 SPANISH-LANGUAGE PROGRAM IN PRIMETIME AMONG ADULTS 18-49 DELIVERING 1.15 MILLION

MIAMI – March 24, 2016 – The finale of TELEMUNDO SUPER SERIES™ “La Querida del Centauro” was the #1 Spanish-language program in primetime among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34, delivering 1,148,000 and 507,000, viewers respectively, according to Nielsen. Starring Humberto Zurita, Ludwika Paleta and Michel Brown, the Super Series also averaged 2,057,000 total viewers and was the #1 most social show in primetime among all broadcast networks, regardless of language. “La Querida del Centauro” illustrates the innovative concept of the TELEMUNDO SUPER SERIES™ – faster paced, action-packed and shorter scripted drama series designed to return for multiple seasons, placing Telemundo at the forefront of Spanish-language television in the United States.

During its full run, “La Querida del Centauro” averaged 929,000 adults 18-49 and 411,000 adults 18-34, ranking as the #1 Spanish-language program at 10pm among adults 18-49 41% of its full run and 53% of the time among adults 18-34. Through the full season, the Super Series reached over 24,200,000 global Facebook users, generated a total of 897,000 actions across Facebook and Twitter and reached over 665,000 unique users across digital platforms.

Locally, “La Querida del Centauro” finale was the #1 program in its time slot, regardless of language, in Miami among adults 18-49 and total viewers, and #1 in Phoenix among adults 18-49. The program also ranked #1 in its time slot, among Spanish-language stations in Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, DC among adults 18-49 and total viewers, and in Orlando among total viewers.

“La Querida del Centauro” follows the story of Yolanda (Ludwika Paleta), an attractive and intelligent recluse. While in jail, she becomes the mistress of one of Mexico’s most notorious drug traffickers, Benedictino García (Humberto Zurita), alias “El Centauro.” Though this relationship gives Yolanda a lot of power while she is in prison, it becomes her worst nightmare once she is released thanks to the intervention of Gerardo (Michel Brown), a detective committed to the fight against drug trafficking. With El Centauro a fugitive, Gerardo decides to use Yolanda as bait in an operation to track down his hideout.

Produced by Teleset and Sony for TELEMUNDO, with a script by Lina Uribe (Más sabe el diablo) and Darío Vanegas (El Mariachi), the Super Series was directed by Mauricio Cruz (La Reina del Sur, Doña Bárbara) and Javier Solar (Camelia la Texana) under the executive supervision of Gabriela Valentán (La Patrona) and Daniel Ucros (El Mariachi).

Source: NPX, L+SD, 3/23/16. #1 Spanish language program during full run based on La Querida del Centauro program vs. M-F 10-11pm strict daypart, 1/12/16-3/23/16. NSI, L+SD, 3/23/16, rank based on impressions among TEL, UNI, UMA, AZA, ETV, MFX, ABC, CBS, FOX & NBC for 10-11pm ET/PT & 9pm CT/MT. ListenFirst, 3/23/16. Adobe Analytics, US Only; Shareablee and Facebook Insights, Global; 1/12/16-3/23/16

About TELEMUNDO:

TELEMUNDO is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 52 broadcast and MVPD affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.