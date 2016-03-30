TELEMUNDO SUPER SERIES™ “EL SEÑOR DE LOS CIELOS” DELIVERS HIGHEST RATED PREMIERE IN NETWORK HISTORY AMONG TOTAL VIEWERS

MIAMI – March 29, 2016 – The premiere of the fourth season of the TELEMUNDO SUPER SERIES™ “El Señor de los Cielos” (Lord of the Skies) ranked as the highest rated premiere in network history among total viewers, averaging 2,794,000, according to Nielsen. The premiere also delivered 1,631,000 adults 18-49 and 873,000 adults 18-34. Starring Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas, the original production ranked as the #1 Spanish-language program in primetime among total viewers, adults 18-49 and adults 18-34, and ranked as the #1 broadcast program in the 10pm hour regardless of language among adults 18-34. The premiere reached a cumulative audience of 3,390,000 total viewers, including 1,939,000 adults 18-49. “El Señor de los Cielos” illustrates the innovative concept of the TELEMUNDO SUPER SERIES™ – faster paced, action-packed and shorter scripted drama series designed to return for multiple seasons, placing TELEMUNDO at the forefront of Spanish-language television in the United States.

Fueled by the premiere of “El Señor de los Cielos,” in its time slot, TELEMUNDO was the #1 broadcast network, regardless of language among adults 18-49 in Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Washington, DC and Miami, where it also ranked #1 among total viewers, regardless of language. The network also ranked as the #1 Spanish-language broadcast network, during the Super Series’ time slot, among Total Viewers and Adults 18-49, in New York, Denver and Orlando, and among Total Viewers in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Washington, DC.

On the digital front, “El Señor de los Cielos” was the #1 most social primetime show on Facebook among all networks, regardless of language, reaching over 73,000,000 global Facebook users and generating a total of 1,400,000 actions across Facebook and Twitter. On the day of its premiere, the Super Series reached over 54,000 unique users across digital platforms.

Following on the success of the first three seasons of “El Señor de los Cielos,” TELEMUNDO launched an innovative Communications and Marketing campaign to herald the premiere of the new season of the Super Series. The campaign featured an interactive “El Señor de los Cielos” video game, accessible via Telemundo.com and Facebook; creative digital content, including more than 30 exclusive pieces and talent appearances in cities around the country giving viewers a chance to meet the series’ stars. As the new season begins, Aurelio Casillas (Rafael Amaya) will be able to manipulate like puppets his high-ranking government allies, giving him the hold on power he has always dreamed of. But this time, it is not the law but rather his body that interferes with Aurelio’s ambitions as a serious kidney disease turns his own blood into his deadliest enemy.

“El Señor de los Cielos” is an original TELEMUNDO Studios production filmed in Mexico by Argos Televisión. Written by Luis Zelkowicz, the series is directed by Danny Gavidia, Jaime Segura and Carlos Villegas, with José Gerardo Guillen and Marcela Mejia as executive producers.

