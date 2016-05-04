TELEMUNDO STUDIOS PROMOTES PERLA FARIAS TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, SCRIPTED DEVELOPMENT AND CARMEN URBANEJA TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, SCRIPTED PRODUCTIONS

MIAMI- May 4, 2016- Telemundo Studios today announced the promotion of two executives in its management team. Perla Farias has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Scripted Development; previously, she was Vice President of Novela Development at Telemundo. Additionally, Carmen Urbaneja was upped to Senior Vice President, Scripted Productions, from Vice President, Novela Production, Telemundo Studios. These newly created positions are part of Telemundo Studios’ new senior management structure reporting into Luis Silberwasser, President, Telemundo.

“Telemundo Studios’ track record as the number one producer of Spanish-language prime time content in the U.S., has been driven by the vision, creativity and strong leadership of its team,” said Silberwasser. “With Perla and Carmen’s new roles under a new streamlined management structure, Telemundo Studios is now strongly positioned to continue leading in Hispanic media as an innovative producer of original, scripted content for U.S. Hispanics, made by U.S. Hispanics.”

In her new role, Farias will be responsible for the overall development of scripted programming for Telemundo Studios. She will supervise and manage the scripted development department, leading an exceptional team of writers and development executives. Farias will play a key role in the green light process and will focus on generating internal ideas and new formats, as well as evaluating external proposals from third parties, with the ultimate goal of creating compelling scripted series that continue to redefine Telemundo’s primetime line up.

Farias, has been with Telemundo for 13 years and has led the development of many successful telenovelas for the network such as “Señor de los Cielos 2,” “Señora Acero,” “Dueños del Paraiso” and the recent hit “Bajo el Mismo Cielo.” She is perhaps best known for developing the story for “Juana La Virgen” (Jane the Virgin), a primetime drama for RCTV, which was remade for English-language television.

As Senior Vice President, Scripted Productions, Urbaneja will lead the production of scripted projects for Telemundo Studios. She will direct, guide and oversee the talented production teams charged with the realization of both in-house and external scripted projects. Urbaneja will act as the liaison between the network and Telemundo Studios on production issues, and work closely with Farias’s group of writers to ensure that the creative ideas are executed with excellence and continue to differentiate Telemundo from the competition.

Urbaneja joined Telemundo in October 2012 and has served as executive producer on a number of notable Telemundo series, such as “Tierra de reyes” and “¿Quién es quién?”. Most recently, she is credited as the EP on “Silvana Sin Lana,” a romantic comedy starring Carlos Ponce, Maritza Rodriguez and Oscar-nominated actress Adriana Barraza.

TELEMUNDO is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 54 broadcast and MVPD affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

