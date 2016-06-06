TELEMUNDO STUDIOS AND KESHET INTERNATIONAL JOIN FORCES IN SCRIPTED CO-DEVELOPMENT DEAL FOR U.S. HISPANIC MARKET

MIAMI – June 6, 2016 –Telemundo Studios and Keshet International (KI) today announced a scripted deal to co-develop and produce a new original Spanish-language series to air on Telemundo Network. The series will be the first Spanish-language original production to be developed under the KI banner and will be co-produced with Telemundo Studios.

The development of the Spanish-language series will be led by Perla Farias, Senior Vice President, Scripted Development for Telemundo Studios. The series will be produced by Telemundo Studios.

KI’s Head of Latin America, Kelly Wright, will oversee the project on behalf of the distribution and production group.

Telemundo Network is the #1 Spanish-language television network among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34, at 10PM timeslot, season-to-date. In addition, it is the #1 broadcast network in Q2 2016, regardless of language, among adults 18-34 during its Monday through Friday at 10PM, bolstered by the Telemundo Super Series™ such as “El Señor de Los Cielos,” “Señora Acero” and “La Querida del Centauro” competing against the largest broadcast English-language networks across the US.

“Keshet is known for producing powerful, unconventional and bold scripted series,” said Luis Silberwasser, President, Telemundo Network. “We are very excited to partner with Keshet on this development deal and about the prospects of what we can create together.”

“As we step up the pace of our expansion in Latin America, original development will be a top priority,” said Wright. “Telemundo produces excellent, gripping content that commands impressive numbers in the U.S., and this collaboration between our best developers will deliver a new pipeline of premium programming to the channel.”

The news comes during a period of rapid growth for KI in Latin America. It recently announced the hire of Frank Scheuermann as Head of Development and Production for the region, where he is charged with expanding the business’ local production and development capabilities.

###

About TELEMUNDO:

TELEMUNDO is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 54 broadcast affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Keshet International:

Keshet International is Keshet Media Group's global distribution and production arm. Headed by CEO Alon Shtruzman, it includes Keshet's local production outposts (Keshet UK, Keshet Australia, Keshet Studios and Keshet DCP in the US) as well as its global distribution arm. KI's catalogue consists of over 70 tried and tested properties that appeal to audiences worldwide, spanning all genres.

Highlights include hit drama Prisoners of War, the original Israeli version of prime time Emmy® winner Homeland; hit interactive talent show Rising Star; International Emmy® nominated docu-reality format Dear Neighbors, Help our Daughter Find Love; talent show Master Class; cross platform format 50 Things You Have to Know; reality dating format Girlfri3nds; game show The Vault; and the International Emmy® award-winning 'buddy comedy’ Traffic Light.

Join us on Facebookhttp://www.facebook.com/KeshetInternational

Follow us on Twitterhttps://twitter.com/KeshetIntl

Press Contacts:

Michelle Alban

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

305-889-7587

Michelle.Alban@nbcuni.com

Emily Hunter

FerenComm for Telemundo

212-983-9898

EmilyH@Ferencomm.com

Laura Saunders

Keshet International

T: +44 203 771 0043

laura.saunders@keshet-tv.com

Melissa Zukerman

Principal Communications Group

(323) 658-1555

melissa@pcommgroup.com

Eva Lu

Principal Communications Group

(323) 658-1555

eva@pcommgroup.com