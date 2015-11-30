TELEMUNDO STATIONS IN LOS ANGELES, MIAMI, HOUSTON, PHILADELPHIA AND BOSTON MARKETS HAVE THE MOST-WATCHED LATE LOCAL NEWSCASTS DURING NOVEMBER 2015

“Noticiero Telemundo 51” Continued to be the Most-Watched Local Program at 11 PM, Regardless of Language, For 32 Consecutive Months and “Noticiero Telemundo Houston” at 11 PM was the Most-Watched Local Program at 11 PM in Any Language

Telemundo 51 Miami, Telemundo Houston and Telemundo Boston Were the Most-Watched Stations During Primetime, Among Key Demographic Groups

MIRAMAR, FL – (November 30, 2015) – The Telemundo Station Group today announced that its local stations in the Los Angeles, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Philadelphia and Boston markets had the most-watched late local newscasts among key demographic groups during the November 2015 sweep period. Specifically, Telemundo 52 Los Angeles (KVEA) outranked all English-language competitors in the market at 11 PM among Adults 18 to 34 and Adults 18 to 49. Telemundo 51 Miami (WSCV) continued to outrank all others in the market with the most-watched late local newscast at 11 PM among Adults 18 to 49 and Adults 25 to 54, regardless of language, for 32 consecutive months. The station was also the most-watched in the time period among Adults 18 to 34 for the month of November 2015. Moreover, Telemundo Houston’s (KTMD) 10 PM newscast was the most-watched program in the time period, in any language, among Adults 18 to 34 while Telemundo62 Philadelphia (WWSI) was the most-watched Spanish-language station in the market at 11 PM among Adults 18 to 34. Three months after launching its first ever live, local newscasts, Telemundo Boston’s (WNEU) 11 PM local newscast was the most-watched Spanish-language program in the market, in the time period, among Adults 18 to 34, Adults 18 to 49 and Adults 25 to 54.

During Primetime (Monday to Sunday from 7 PM to 11 PM ET / PT and 6 PM to 10 PM CT / MT), Telemundo 51 Miami was the most-watched station in the market, regardless of language, among Adults 18 to 34, Adults 18 to 49 and Adults 25 to 54 while Telemundo Houston was the most-watched station in the market, in any language, among Adults 18 to 34. Telemundo Boston outranked all other Spanish-language stations in the market and was the most-watched local station in that time period among all three demographic groups: Adults 18 to 34, Adults 18 to 49 and Adults 25 to 54.

“We are proud that our communities are turning to our local stations to get the breaking news, weather forecasts and entertainment they want,” said Manuel Martinez, President, Telemundo Station Group. “As local broadcasters we have the responsibility of delivering the information that matters to our viewers and we will continue to boost our stations with the resources they need so they can help keep our viewers and their families ahead of the news.”

Additional market ratings information for the stations in the Los Angeles (KVEA), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WSCV), Houston (KTMD), Philadelphia (WWSI) and Boston (WNEU) markets, is listed below.

Telemundo 52 Los Angeles (KVEA) details:

Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 6 AM (Monday to Friday) was the most-watched local newscast among all other Spanish-language stations in the market, in this time period, averaging a 0.2 rating for Adults 18 to 34; and

Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 11 PM (Monday to Friday) outranked all English-language competitors in the market in this time period, averaging a 0.6 rating for Adults 18 to 34 and a 0.8 rating for Adults 18 to 49.

Source: NSI Los Angeles Live+SD preliminary program and time period average ratings and impressions November 2015 Sweep Period (October 29, 2015 – November 25, 2015)

Telemundo 51 Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WSCV) details:

Noticiero Telemundo 51 at 5:30 PM (Monday to Friday) was the most-watched newscast in the market, regardless of language among Adults 18 to 49 and Adults 25 to 54, averaging a 1.1 and 1.6 rating, respectively; the newscast was also the number one Spanish-language program in the market, in this time period, among Adults 18 to 34, averaging a 0.5 rating;

Noticiero Telemundo 51 at 6 PM (Monday to Friday) secured the top spot in the market, regardless of language, averaging a 2.0 rating for Adults 25 to 54; the newscast was also the most-watched Spanish-language program in the time period among Adults 18 to 34, averaging a 0.6 rating;

Telemundo 51 was the most watched station in the market, regardless of language, during Primetime (Monday to Sunday from 7 PM to 11 PM), averaging a 1.4 rating for Adults 18 to 34, a 2.2 rating for Adults 18 to 49, and a 2.6 rating for Adults 25 to 54; and

Noticiero Telemundo 51 at 11 PM (Monday to Friday) was the most-watched newscast in the market, regardless of language, averaging a 1.3 rating for Adults 18 to 34, a 1.8 rating for Adults 18 to 49 and a 1.9 rating for Adults 25 to 54.

Source: NSI Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Live+SD preliminary program and time period average ratings and impressions November 2015 Sweep Period (October 29, 2015 – November 25, 2015)

Telemundo Houston (KTMD) details:

Noticiero Telemundo Houston at 4:30 PM (Monday to Friday) outranked all English-language competitors in the market among Adults 18 to 34, averaging a 0.6 rating;

Telemundo Houston was the most watched station in the market, regardless of language, during Primetime, (Monday to Sunday from 6 PM to 10 PM), averaging a 1.8 rating for Adults 18 to 34; and

Noticiero Telemundo Houston at 10 PM (Monday to Friday) was the most-watched program in the time period and in any language among Adults 18 to 34, averaging a 1.62 rating.

Source: NSI Houston Live+SD preliminary program and time period average ratings and impressions November 2015 Sweep Period (October 29, 2015 – November 25, 2015)

Telemundo62 Philadelphia (WWSI) details:

Noticiero Telemundo62 at 11 PM (Monday to Friday) outranked all other Spanish-language stations in the market among Adults 18 to 34, averaging a 0.2 rating.

Source: NSI Philadelphia Live+SD preliminary program and time period average ratings and impressions November 2015 Sweep Period (October 29, 2015 – November 25, 2015)

Telemundo Boston (WNEU) details:

Telemundo Boston outranked all other Spanish-language stations in the market during Primetime (Monday to Sunday from 7 PM to 11 PM) among Adults 18 to 34 (averaging a 0.2 rating), Adults 18 to 49 (averaging a 0.3 rating) and Adults 25 to 54 (averaging a 0.4 rating); and

Noticiero Telemundo Boston at 11 PM (Monday to Friday) was the most-watched Spanish-language program in the time period among Adults 18 to 34 (averaging a 0.1 rating), Adults 18 to 49 (averaging a 0.2 rating) and Adults 25 to 54 (averaging a 0.3. rating).

Source: NSI Boston Live+SD preliminary program and time period average ratings and impressions November 2015 Sweep Period (October 29, 2015 – November 25, 2015)

Thanks to a significant investment made by NBCUniversal to its local stations to better serve Spanish-speaking communities all across the country, the Telemundo Station Group has made a series of enhancements at all 17 Telemundo stations. The enhancements include the launch of Telemundo62’s and Telemundo Boston’s first-ever live local newscasts, the launch of a new half-hour newscast at 5:30 PM ET / PT and 4:30 PM CT / MT across 14 markets and the launch of Telemundo Responde (Telemundo Responds) consumer investigative units, which are charged with standing up for consumers who have been wronged and have already recovered nearly $4 million for consumers all across the United States and in Puerto Rico.

Telemundo Station Group

Telemundo Station Group, part of the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations division of NBCUniversal, is comprised of 17 local television stations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Producing and broadcasting more than 7,000 hours of unique and relevant local content each year, including award-winning news, public affairs, and entertainment programming, Telemundo Station Group serves Spanish-speaking viewers in the metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, San Antonio, San Francisco, Phoenix, Harlingen, Fresno, Denver, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Boston, Tucson and Puerto Rico. In addition, Telemundo Station Group operates TeleXitos, the new national multicast network that offers viewers popular action and adventure television series and feature films in Spanish. The group also provides support to 53 Telemundo affiliates across the country and manages dedicated local websites and applications, as well as a robust digital out-of-home operation.

###