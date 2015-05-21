TELEMUNDO STATIONS IN LOS ANGELES, MIAMI AND PHOENIX HAVE THE MOST-WATCHED LOCAL NEWSCASTS IN ANY LANGUAGE AT CLOSE OF MAY 2015 SWEEP PERIOD

“Noticiero Telemundo 52” is Most-Watched Local Program at 5 AM; “Noticiero Telemundo 51” Leads The Market at 11 PM for 26 Consecutive Months; “Noticiero Telemundo Arizona” Returns As The Market Leader at 10 PM

Telemundo Chicago and Telemundo62 Philadelphia Are The Most-Watched Local Stations Among Spanish-Language Viewers at 10 PM / 11 PM

Stations In Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth Outrank All English-Language Competitors With Late Local Newscasts at 10 PM

MIRAMAR, FL – (May 21, 2015) – The Telemundo Station Group today announced that its local stations in Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth have closed out the end of the May 2015 sweep period with several top market ratings among key demographic groups.

Telemundo 52 Los Angeles (KVEA) continued to be the most-watched local station at 5 AM in the market regardless of language among Adults 18 to 34 for the seventh month in a row. Telemundo 51 Miami (WSCV) reaffirmed its stronghold in the market as the most-watched local station at 11 PM among Adults 18 to 49 and Adults 25 to 54 for 26 consecutive months. Telemundo 51 also outperformed its competitors by having the most-watched local newscasts regardless of language at 5:30 PM and 6 PM among Adults 18 to 49 and Adults 25 to 54. Telemundo Phoenix (KTAZ) returned as the market leader at 10 PM regardless of language among Adults 18 to 34 and Adults 18 to 49 for the second consecutive month.

Additionally, Telemundo Chicago (WSNS) was the most-watched Spanish-language station at 10 PM among Adults 18 to 34 and Adults 18 to 49. This is the first time since people meters were introduced in the market that WSNS outranked all other Spanish-language stations in this time period and among two key demographic groups. Telemundo62 Philadelphia (WWSI), the local Telemundo station that launched locally-produced news for the first time in its history in January 2014, had the most-watched local Spanish-language newscast at 11 PM among Adults 18 to 34. In Texas, Telemundo Houston (KTMD) and Telemundo39 Dallas-Fort Worth (KXTX) outperformed their English-language competitors with their locally-produced newscasts at 10 PM among Adults 18 to 34.

“Our sense of pride comes from knowing that our viewers are choosing our local stations to get the news and information they need and, most importantly, deserve,” said Manuel Martinez, President, Telemundo Station Group. “These rankings reinvigorate our commitment to continue growing all of our local stations so they can deliver best-in-class and locally-produced programming to all the communities we serve.”

Telemundo 52 Los Angeles (KVEA) details:

Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 5 AM (Monday to Friday) ranked number one in the market, regardless of language among Adults 18 to 34, averaging a 0.2 rating

Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 6 AM (Monday to Friday) ranked number one among Spanish-language stations in the market among Adults 18 to 34 for the fifth consecutive month, averaging a 0.4 rating

Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 6 PM (Monday to Friday) ranked as the second most-watched local news program in the time period, regardless of language among Adults 18 to 49, for the 11th consecutive month, averaging a 0.6 rating

Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 11 PM (Monday to Friday) was the second most-watched local program in the market, regardless of language, among Adults 18 to 49 and Adults 25 to 54, averaging a 1.2 and 1.6 rating, respectively

Source: NSI Los Angeles Live+SD preliminary program and time period average ratings and impressions May 2015 sweeps (April 23, 2015-May 20, 2015) M-F 5am-6am, 6am-7am, 6pm-6:30pm & 11pm-11:30pm. Spanish- language broadcast ranking based on time period impressions among KVEA, KMEX, KFTR, KRCA, KWHY and KAZA. Total market broadcast ranking based on time period impressions among Spanish-language plus KABC, KCBS, KNBC, KTTV, KTLA, KCAL, and KCOP.

Telemundo 51 Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WSCV) details:

Noticiero Telemundo 51 at 5:30 PM, 6 PM and 11 PM (Monday to Friday) ranked as the most-watched station in the market, regardless of language, among Adults 18 to 49 and Adults 25 to 54

Noticiero Telemundo 51 at 11 PM (Monday to Friday) was the most-watched program in the market, regardless of language among Adults 18 to 49 and 25 to 54 for 26 consecutive months

WSCV continues to make history as the only station in the market to hold this rank for 26 consecutive months and since people meters were introduced in the market in October 2008

Source: NSI Miami-Ft. Lauderdale May 2015 sweeps (April 23, 2015-May 20, 2015) M-F 5:30pm-6pm, 6pm-6:30pm & 11pm-11:30pm. All News programs are based on Program Average Live+SD Ratings. 5:30pm news ranked against stations with local newscasts airing Monday-Friday between 5pm-6pm: WSCV@5:30p, WFUN@5p-6p, WJAN@5p-6p, WGEN@5p-5:30p, WSVN@5p and 5:30p, WFOR@5p and 5:30p, WTVJ@5p and 5:30p, and WPLG@5-6. 6pm news ranked against stations with local newscasts airing Monday-Friday between 6pm-6:30pm including WSCV, WLTV, WFUN, WJAN, WSVN, WTVJ, WPLG, and WFOR. 26 consecutive sweeps for “Noticiero 51 at 11PM” is based on the April 2013-May 2015 ratings sweep periods. 11pm news ranked against stations with local newscasts airing Monday-Friday between 11pm-11:30pm including WSCV, WLTV, WAMI, WSVN, WTVJ, WPLG, and WFOR.

Telemundo Phoenix (KTAZ) details:

Noticiero Telemundo Arizona at 10 PM was the most-watched local newscast in the market, regardless of language among Adults 18 to 34 and Adults 18 to 49 and averaged a 1.2 rating and 1.5 rating, respectively

This is the first time in 25 years that Telemundo Phoenix’s local newscast at 10 PM secured the number one spot in the market, regardless of language, among these two key demographic groups and for back-to-back months

Source: NSI Phoenix Live+SD preliminary program average ratings and impressions May 2015 sweeps (April 23, 2015-May 20, 2015) M-F 10pm-10:30pm. Spanish-language broadcast ranking based on the program average impressions among KTAZ, KTVW+, KFPH+, KPDF, KVPA and KMOH. Total market broadcast ranking based on the program average impressions among KTAZ, KTVW+, KFPH+, KPDF, KVPA, KMOH, KNXV, KPHO, KPNX+, KSAZ, KASW, KUTP and KTVK.

Telemundo Chicago (WSNS) details:

Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 10 PM (Monday to Friday) was the most-watched Spanish-language newscast in the time period among Adults 18 to 34 and Adults 18 to 49, averaging a .67 rating and .72 rating, respectively

This is the first time that WSNS outranks all other Spanish-language stations in the market in this time period and among two key demographic groups since people meters were introduced in the market in October 2004. WSNS has grown its 10 PM newscast among Adults 18 to 34 and Adults 18 to 49 by more than 100 percent and 75 percent, respectively

Source: NSI Chicago Live+SD preliminary program and impressions May 2015 sweeps (April 23, 2015-May 20, 2015) M-F 10pm-10:30pm. Spanish-language broadcast ranking based on time period impressions among WSNS, WGBO, WXFT, WCHU, WOCK and WESV.

Telemundo62 Philadelphia (WWSI) details:

Noticiero Telemundo62 at 11 PM (Monday to Friday) was the most-watched Spanish-language newscast at 11 PM among Adults 18 to 34, averaging a 0.4 rating

Source: NSI Philadelphia Live+SD preliminary program average ratings and impressions May 2015 sweeps (April 23, 2015-May 20, 2015) M-F 11pm-11:30pm. Spanish-language broadcast ranking based on program impressions for WWSI-NEWS@11pm, WUVP: NOT UNI-NOCTRN & WFPA: UNI-NOCTRN.

Telemundo Houston (KTMD) details:

Noticiero Telemundo Houston at 10 PM (Monday to Friday) outranked all of its English-language competitors as the second most-watched station in the market in the time period among Adults 18 to 34 and Adults 18 to 49, averaging a 1.5 rating and 2.0 rating, respectively

Source: NSI Houston Live+SD program and time period average ratings and impressions preliminary May 2015 sweeps M-F 10pm-10:30pm. Total market broadcast ranking based on time period impressions among KTMD, KXLN, KFTH, KYAZ, KZJL, KUVM, KTRK, KHOU, KPRC, KRIV, KIAH and KTXH.

Telemundo39 Dallas-Fort Worth (KXTX) details:

Noticiero Telemundo39 at 10 PM (Monday to Friday) was the second most-watched program among Adults 18 to 34, outranking all other English-language competitors in the market and averaging a 2.0 rating

Source: NSI Dallas-Fort Worth Live+SD preliminary program and time period average ratings and impressions May 2015 sweeps (April 23, 2015-May 20, 2015) M-F 10pm-10:30pm. Total market broadcast ranking based on time period impressions among KXTX, KUVN, KSTR, KAZD, KMPX, KFWD, WFAA, KTVT, KXAS, KDFW, KDAF, KDFI and KTXA.

In 2014, the Telemundo Station Group benefitted from a significant investment by NBCUniversal to better serve the flourishing Spanish-speaking community. The investment supported local news expansions, including the launch of a new half-hour newscast at 5:30 PM ET / PT and 4:30 PM CT / MT across 14 markets, bolstered newsgathering efforts and equipped the news teams with the resources they need to be competitive in the markets they serve.

Telemundo Station Group

Telemundo Station Group, part of the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations division of NBCUniversal, is comprised of 17 local television stations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Producing and broadcasting more than 7,000 hours of unique and relevant local content each year, including award-winning news, public affairs, and entertainment programming, Telemundo Station Group serves Spanish-speaking viewers in the metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, San Antonio, San Francisco, Phoenix, Harlingen, Fresno, Denver, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Boston, Tucson and Puerto Rico. In addition, Telemundo Station Group operates TeleXitos, the new national multicast network that offers viewers popular action and adventure television series and feature films in Spanish. The group also provides support to 53 Telemundo affiliates across the country and manages dedicated local websites and applications, as well as a robust digital out-of-home operation.