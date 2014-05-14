TELEMUNDO SEARCHES FOR TALENT ACROSS THE UNITED STATES AND PUERTO RICO FOR THE UPCOMING MEGA-REALITY SHOW, “YO SOY EL ARTISTA” (“I AM THE ARTIST”)

If you Think You Were Born to Sing, to Be on a Stage and Charm the Audience, Then You Can Come to the National Castings in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Chicago, Orlando and Puerto Rico

MIAMI – May 7, 2014 – Telemundo Media proudly announces the national castings for the most innovative music competition, “Yo Soy El Artista” (I Am The Artist), taking place in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Chicago, Orlando and Puerto Rico, beginning Monday, May 12. This new reality show set to premiere in the fall, is more than any other music competition on television since its about discovering the ultimate artist, a star who can sing, dance, perform and captivate audiences.

Following are the dates, cities and locations of the castings, as well as information on how to register and audition tips for “Yo Soy el Artista.” Social media users can follow Facebook.com/ElArtistaTV and Twitter: @ElArtistaTV.

Monday, May 12 and Tuesday, May 13

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Telemundo Station at 3pm

Roosevelt Avenue 383 - Hato Rey

Sunday, May 18

Miami, Florida

Dolphin Mall at 9am

11401 NW 12th St - Miami

Saturday, May 24

Orlando, Florida at 9am

Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando

Saturday, May 31

Houston, Texas at 9am

Location to be announced

Saturday, June 7

Chicago, Illinois at 9am

Location to be announced

Saturday, June 14

New York, New York at 9am

Location to be announced

Saturday, June 21

Los Angeles, California at 9am

Location to be announced

HOW TO AUDITION

In order to audition, you must be 15 years of age before August 1, 2014 and be a U.S. citizen, permanent U.S. legal resident or have temporary employment status authorized by the United States Immigration Service with the unrestricted right to work for any employer in the United States.

1. Pre-register

If you are over the age of 18 at the time of the auditions, please fill out the pre-registration form, selecting the city where you want to audition for the program. At the end of the process, you will receive a confirmation e-mail. If you do not receive a confirmation, your registration has not been completed correctly, and we recommend you try again.

If you are under the age of 18 at the time of the auditions, the parent or legal guardian MUST register for the participant. No one under the age of 18 will be allowed to register or access the registration system.

Once your application is complete and it is reviewed by our casting staff, you will receive via e-mail an Audition Ticket with the instructions to participate in the auditions for your selected city.

The Audition Ticket is only an invitation to participate in the auditions and is not a guarantee for participation or selection.

2. The auditions

Printed on your Audition Ticket, you will see the audition city that you have selected, along with the address, time and date of your audition. Do not forget to bring this ticket with you, along with your personal photo ID and Casting Application (signed documents) that we will have provided to you.

No one under the age of 18 will be allowed at the auditions without a parent or legal guardian. No exceptions.

Under no circumstance will sign-ups be admitted directly at the audition sites. Applicants can sign up for each city until 24 hours before the audition.

Prepare two songs to perform in your audition. At least one of those two songs must be in Spanish. You may not get to sing both songs, although you must be prepared to sing them both, in case you are asked to do so.

The performances must be in A CAPPELLA, with no audio tracks, or accompanied exclusively by the instrument that you usually use in your performances, providing you have the producer’s consent.

The songs can be by any artist and from any genre, but must be popular hit songs. No original compositions or songs that have not been commercially distributed are permitted.

Family, friends…will NOT be allowed in the audition room but will be permitted in designated areas.

If you require special attention due to a disability or have any other special needs, please contact our audition team by e-mail at audiciones@yosoyelartista.com prior to your audition.

If you are under age 18 or a minor in your state of residence, you will have to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when you come to audition.

We recommend bringing along food and water, as the auditions can last all day long.

Please, keep in mind that you that you are entirely responsible for your own expenses stemming from the audition, including transport, accommodations and food. Receiving an Audition Ticket does not imply that you are entitled to any compensation; it simply means you have been provided a time slot for an audition.

3. Result of the auditions

You will not be given any results on the day of your audition. A few weeks after the audition, a member of the casting team may contact the contestant to inform them that they have been selected to go on to the next phase of the audition process.

If you have any questions about the auditions, please contact the auditions team via e-mail at audiciones@yosoyelartista.com.

AUDITION TIPS

We want to evaluate your features as an artist. Though your voice will be the most highly valued aspect of your audition, other qualities are also important, such as your stage presence, body language, charisma, and others. We are looking for the most complete “Artist”.

Be sure to come dressed appropriately for the occasion. Choose the wardrobe that best matches the musical style and the way you sing.

Please do not wear any logos of any kind. Parts of this audition may be filmed and clothing and attire with logos are not permitted. Make sure that any article of clothing that you are wearing, including hats and purses / backpacks does not have a visible logo on it.

We recommend that you choose songs that bring out the very best of your voice and your performance, songs that you feel comfortable with and where you can show off the very best of yourself as an artist. Be sure to also do this when selecting the fragment of the song that you plan to sing. Bear in mind that you will not always have time to sing the entire piece, so take full advantage of the opportunity as of the very first moment. Don’t put anything off for the next phase.

Auditions may be filmed and/or recorded, please see the waiver and release that is included in the Casting Applications and releases that you will receive by mail.

