TELEMUNDO’S NEW SATURDAY NIGHT SHOW “¡QUE NOCHE! CON ANGELICA Y RAUL” REACHES 2.8 MILLION TOTAL VIEWERS AND 1.3 MILLION ADULTS 18-49 ON PREMIERE NIGHT

Miami, FL – November 14, 2015 – Saturday night’s premiere of TELEMUNDO’s new variety and entertainment show “¡Que Noche! con Angelica y Raul” reached a cumulative audience of 2,838,000 total viewers and 1,291,000 adults 18-49, according to Nielsen. The two-hour show averaged 1,277,000 total viewers and 538,000 adults 18-49. The premiere of “¡Que Noche! con Angelica y Raul” outperformed Univision’s premiere of Sabadazo (465,000) by +16% and is on par with Sabadazo’s current premiere-to-date average (537,000), among adults 18-49. Locally, the premiere ranked as the #1 program in its time period, regardless of language in New York and Miami among total viewers; in Miami also among Adults 18-49; also ranked as the #1 Spanish-language program in its time period, among total viewers and adults 18-49 in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington, DC, Boston and Phoenix, and Among Total Viewers in Tampa. On the social front, the premiere of “¡Que Noche! con Angelica y Raul” reached a total of 7,700,000 million global Facebook users and generated 101,000 total actions across Facebook and Twitter. The hashtag #QueNoche generated 12,800 instances on Twitter. Hosted by TV stars Angelica Vale and Raul Gonzalez, “¡Que Noche! con Angelica y Raul” is TELEMUNDO’s new weekly, two-hour variety program filled with laughter, excitement, and life changing surprises, along with special guests, contests, parodies, audience games, and everything that could possibly happen on a fun-filled night where dreams can come true. Renowned and beloved Mexican actress and singer, Angelica Vale, recently joined the TELEMUNDO family and debuted as one of the hosts of “Premios Tu Mundo 2015.” Sharing hosting duties with Angelica is prolific TV writer, producer and host, Raul Gonzalez, one of the most recognized personalities on Hispanic television, who has co-hosted several network specials, and has a long history of multiple theatrical and musical productions, as well as highly-rated TV and radio programs. Source: NPM, L+SD, fast program ratings 11/7/15; reach based on NPM fast program cume, 6+ min qualifier. NSI, Live+SD, 11/7/15, Ranking based on impressions 7-9p ET/PT & 6-8p CT/MT among TEL, UNI, UMA, AZA, ETV, MMX, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC & CW. Shareablee, Facebook Insights, 11/8/15

