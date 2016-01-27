TELEMUNDO’S “BAJO EL MISMO CIELO” FINALE RANKS AS #1 SPANISH-LANGUAGE PROGRAM AT 9PM DELIVERING 1.2 MILLION ADULTS 18-49

MIAMI – January 26, 2016 – Last night’s final episode of TELEMUNDO’s “Bajo El Mismo Cielo” (Under the Same Sky) averaged 1,213,000 adults 18-49, ranking as the #1 Spanish-language program at 9pm, according to Nielsen. Starring Gabriel Porras, Maria Elisa Camargo, Luis Ernesto Franco and Julio Bracho, “Bajo El Mismo Cielo” also delivered 2,429,000 total viewers on finale night. Meanwhile at 10pm, the network’s Super Series “La Querida del Centauro” delivered 1,112,000 adults 18-49, outperforming Univision’s premiere of “Hotel de los Secretos.” Fueled by “Celia” (8pm), “Bajo El Mismo Cielo” (9pm) and “La Querida del Centauro” (10pm), TELEMUNDO ranked as the #1 Spanish-language broadcast network 7-11pm outperforming Univision among adults 18-49.

Locally, the finale of “Bajo El Mismo Cielo” ranked as the #1 program in its time slot, regardless of language, in Miami among adults 18-49 and total viewers. It also ranked as the #1 Spanish-language program, in its time slot, in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Atlanta, Tampa, Phoenix and Denver, among adults 18-49 and total viewers.

The finale of “Bajo El Mismo Cielo” was the #1 most social show by engagement among all broadcast networks, regardless of day-part and language. The finale reached 5.8 million global Facebook users and generated a total of 72,000 actions across Facebook and Twitter.

“Bajo El Mismo Cielo” told the story of Carlos Martinez (Porras), a relentless hard working Mexican immigrant who crossed the border illegally and settled with his family in Los Angeles, where he found work as a landscaper. Carlos dreamt of giving his children a better life and to offer them the opportunities he never had in Mexico.

Source: NPX, Live+SD. 1/25/16. NSI, L+SD, 1/25/16, ranking based on impressions among A18-49 & P2+ for Mon 9-10pm ET/8-9pm MT daypart among NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, CW, TEL, UNI, UMA, AZA, ETV & MMX. ListenFirst, Shareablee, Facebook Insights; Global; 1/25/16. ListenFirst, Shareablee, Facebook Insights; Global; 1/25/16.

