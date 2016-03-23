TELEMUNDO ROLLS OUT INNOVATIVE CAMPAIGN FOR THE NEW SEASON OF “EL SEÑOR DE LOS CIELOS” PREMIERING MONDAY, MARCH 28 AT 10PM/9C

Miami — March 23, 2016 - Following the success of the first three seasons of “El Señor de los Cielos,” starring Rafael Amaya, TELEMUNDO announced the launch of an innovative Communications and Marketing campaign to herald the premiere of the new season of the Super Series on Monday, March 28 at 10pm/9c. The campaign features an interactive “El Señor de los Cielos” video game, accessible via Telemundo.com and Facebook, and more digital content, including more than 30 exclusive pieces as well as talent appearances around the country giving fans a chance to interact with the series’ stars. As the new season begins, Aurelio Casillas (Rafael Amaya) will be able to manipulate like puppets his high-ranking government allies, giving him the hold on power he has always dreamed of. But, this time, it is not the law but rather his health that interferes with Aurelio’s ambitions as a serious kidney disease turns his own blood into his deadliest enemy.

The “El Señor de los Cielos” interactive game, available on all Telemundo.com digital platforms and social media, including Facebook, lets fans interact face to face with Aurelio and help him escape from death. Users can customize the game and follow a range of alternative outcomes depending on the choices they make during their virtual journey into Aurelio’s nightmare.

The digital campaign for the new season of “El Señor de los Cielos” also features exclusive content, including never-before-seen interviews with the cast and promotional art for the campaign “Pa’Morir Nacimos,” highlighting the characters and the disease that becomes Aurelio’s most formidable opponent in the coming season.

TELEMUNDO also offered fans an opportunity to meet the stars of “El Señor de los Cielos” in a series of events and promotions in cities such as Houston on March 13, where more than 85,000 people convened for “Go Tejano Day,” Los Angeles on March 19 and Miami on March 22.

The last three seasons of “El Señor de los Cielos” frequently ranked as the most-watched program in its time slot, regardless of language. In addition, the show’s third season had the distinction of being the most social program on all TELEMUNDO digital platforms, where it reached more than 3.8 million unique visitors. In 2014, “El Señor de los Cielos” also won the first International Emmy Award for Non-English Language US Primetime Program.

The new season of the series is packed with action and suspense, with new plot twists and characters joining the story line in an explosive combination of action and romance. Viewers will reencounter many of the stars who have been with the program since season one or the following two seasons, as well as a number of new faces joining the series for the first time. Led by Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas, the cast features Fernanda Castillo, Carmen Aub, Maritza Rodríguez, Sabrina Seara, Gala Montes, Vanessa Villela, Maricela González and Sergio Mur. Also appearing this season are Plutarco Haza, Marco Treviño, Jorge Luis Moreno, Gabriel Coronel, Manuel Balbi, Tommy Vázquez, Alejandro de la Madrid, Tomás Goros, Daniel Rascón, Jesús Moré, Sebastián Ferrat, Leonardo Daniel, Roxana Chávez, Sebastián Caicedo, Christian Tappan, Ivonne Montero, Alejandro Felix, Franklin Virgüez, Iván Arana, Ofelia Medina, Diego Tovar, Juan Ignacio Aranda, Iván Tamayo, Alejandro López, Wendy de los Cobos and Fernando Banda.

“El Señor de los Cielos” is an original TELEMUNDO Studios production filmed in Mexico by Argos Televisión. Written by Luis Zelkowicz, the series is directed by Danny Gavidia, Jaime Segura and Carlos Villegas, with José Gerardo Guillen and Marcela Mejia as executive producers.

Fans can follow the story’s development at facebook.com/SrDeLosCielosTV and @SrDeLosCielosTV@TLMDPR.

