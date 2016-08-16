TELEMUNDO REMAINS THE #1 SPANISH-LANGUAGE NETWORK IN PRIMETIME, OUTPERFORMING UNIVISION AMONG ADULTS 18-49 FOR THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE WEEK

MIAMI – August 15, 2016 – Telemundo continued its ratings winning streak in Spanish-language television for the fourth consecutive week, ranking as the #1 Spanish-language network during Monday-Friday primetime among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen. Fueled by the success of its new primetime series – “Silvana Sin Lana” at 8pm, “Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso” at 9pm and “Señora Acero 3, La Coyote” at 10pm, Telemundo delivered 778,000 adults 18-49 and 367,000 adults 18-34 for the week.

During Monday through Friday 8-11pm primetime, across all broadcast and cable networks regardless of language, Telemundo ranked as the #2 network among adults 18-34 beating ABC, CBS, FOX and Univision. The network ranked #4 among adults 18-49, beating FOX and Univision for the fourth consecutive week.

For over a year, Telemundo has been the #1 Spanish-language network at 10pm, driven by the Telemundo Super Series™-- “El Senor de Los Cielos” and “Señora Acero,” among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34.

###

Source: Nielsen, NPM, L+SD. A18-34 (000) and A18-49 (000). June’16 (5/30/16-6/26/16). July’16 (06/27/2016-07/29/2016). Aug’16 (8/1/16-8/12/16). #1 SLTV net rank based on M-F 7-11pm. Regardless of language ranker based on M-F 8p-11p. Strict dayparts used.

