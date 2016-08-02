Telemundo Ranks as the #1 Spanish-Language Network in Primetime Outperforming Univision for Two Consecutive Weeks Among Adults 18-49

MIAMI – August 1, 2016 – Telemundo Network ranks as the #1 Spanish-language television network during Monday–Friday primetime last week (814,000) and the week of July 18 (879,000) among adults 18-49, fueled by the success of its new primetime series – “Silvana Sin Lana” at 8pm, “Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso” at 9pm and “Señora Acero 3, La Coyote” at 10pm, according to Nielsen. For the last two weeks of July, Telemundo ranks #3 among adults 18-34 (outperforming CBS, FOX and Univision) and #4 among adults 18-49 (outperforming FOX and Univision) during Monday-Friday 8-11pm primetime across all broadcast networks regardless of language.

For the month of July, Telemundo returned healthier results in nearly every primetime hour compared to last year among adults 18-49 during Monday-Friday programming. The network delivered 589,000 viewers in the 7pm hour, up 1% from last year (582,000); 665,000 viewers in the 8pm hour, up 41% from last year (471,000); and 710,000 viewers in the 9pm hour, up 2% from last year (696,000). Telemundo also garnered its highest monthly share ever this July, at 43% among adults 18-49, up nine points year-over-year. Telemundo network outperformed Univision network a record 13 times during primetime in the month of July through the 29th among adults 18-49.

Source: Nielsen, NPM, L+SD 06/27/2016-07/29/2016 vs 06/29/2015-07/26/2015. #1 Spanish network rank based on M-F 7-11pm, A18-49 (000). Rank among M-F 8-11pm, 7/18/16-7/29/16, A18-34 (000) and A18-49 (000). TEL share based on sum of A18-49 (000) on TEL, UNI and UMA in M-F 7-11pm. Strict dayparts used.

