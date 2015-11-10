TELEMUNDO RANKS AS #1 SPANISH-LANGUAGE NETWORK IN PRIME SATURDAY NOVEMBER 7 OUTPERFORMING UNIVISION ACROSS ALL KEY DEMOS FROM 7PM-11PM

Miami, FL – November 15, 2015–TELEMUNDO ranked as the #1 Spanish-language network in prime time this past Saturday, November 7th, outperforming Univision across all key demos. The network delivered 1,330,000 total viewers (vs. 1,088,000), 637,000 adults 18-49 (vs. 507,000), and 276,000 adults 18-34 (vs. 225,000) from 7pm-11pm, while “¡Que Noche! con Angelica y Raul,” reached 2,838,000 total viewers and 1,291,000 adults 18-49, and averaged 1,274,000 total viewers and 538,000 adults 18-49 during its time slot.

Source: NPM, L+SD, 11/7/15, Sat 7-11pm strict daypart; reach based on NPM fast program cume, 6+ min qualifier.

###

Contact:

David Alvarado

Vice President, Programming Publicity

David.Alvarado@nbcuni.com

For more information, visit nbcumv.com/programming/telemundo