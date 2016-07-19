TELEMUNDO RANKS AS THE #1 SPANISH-LANGUAGE BROADCAST NETWORK IN FRIDAY PRIME 7-11PM AMONG TOTAL VIEWERS AND ADULTS 18-49

MIAMI – July 18, 2016 – TELEMUNDO ranked as the #1 Spanish-language broadcast network in Friday prime 7-11pm, with an average of 1,669,000 among total viewers and 702,000 among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen. Fueled by the double finale of “Eva La Trailera” (8pm/7c) and a special two-hour finale of “La Esclava Blanca” (9pm/8c), the network outperformed Univision on Friday night by +6% among total viewers and +3% among adults 18-49.

The much-anticipated finale of “Eva La Trailera” averaged 1,718,000 total viewers and 691,000 adults 18-49. Locally, the novela ranked as the #1 Spanish-language program in its time slot, among total viewers in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Boston and Miami. On social, the finale reached a total of 1,300,000 global Facebook users.

“La Esclava Blanca” (9-11pm/8-10c) averaged 1,709,000 total viewers, and 770,000 adults 18-49, where it outperformed Univision among adults 18-49 (770k vs. 764k). The finale also ranked as the #1 Spanish-language program in its time slot, among total viewers in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Dallas, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Boston and Orlando. On Social, “La Esclava Blanca reached 742,000 global Facebook users.

Source: Nielsen, Live+SD, 7/15/16. NSI, Live+SD, 7/15/16, ranking based on preliminary impressions among TEL, UNI, UMA, AZA, ETV and MFX for 8-9pm ET/PT (7-8pm CT/MT) and 9-11pm ET/PT (8-10pm CT/MT). Facebook Insights, Shareablee

About TELEMUNDO:

TELEMUNDO is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 54 broadcast affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.