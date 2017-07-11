Telemundo to Preview Plans for Coverage of FIFA 2018 World Cup From Russia at the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017

NEW YORK, NY (July 11, 2017) – Attendees of the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, presented by NewBay Media’s Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, will get a sneak preview of Telemundo’s plans for Spanish language television coverage and promotion of the upcoming FIFA 2018 World Cup from Russia. The plans will be revealed in a special presentation by the four leading executives responsible for the network’s inaugural telecast of this event.

Telemundo, the Spanish language television network, is a part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. The four executives, who are each steering a different segment of the network’s maiden coverage of the World Cup, represent various divisions of the NBCUniversal organization. They are Ray Warren, President Telemundo Deportes; Jim Bell, President NBC Olympics Production & Programming and the Executive Producer of Telemundo World Cup; Laura Molen, Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales, Lifestyle Group and Telemundo Enterprises, NBCUniversal; and Eli Velazquez, Executive Vice President, Programming Production and Content, Telemundo Deportes.

FIFA World Cup is historically the most popular sports event for Hispanic viewers, and the advertisers who want to reach them. Most recently it generated over $175 million in Hispanic television ad revenues alone. “There’s nothing bigger for Hispanic TV sports fans than World Cup. We know that Telemundo is excited to be delivering this iconic sports event to Latino viewers for the first time,” said Louis Hillelson, Group Publisher and Vice president of NewBay Media’s Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. He continued “That’s why it is so important to provide these four executives with a platform to introduce Telemundo’s plans to our Summit attendees who are in the business of television and video for Hispanic viewers, worldwide.”

The 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, will be presented by NewBay Media’s Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News on Thursday October 19, 2017 at the Sheraton New York Hotel. The Summit is the most popular, and longest running annual event for executives in the business of television and video for Hispanic audiences, worldwide. It attracts nearly 500 executives from the U.S., Latin America and Europe. The Summit was created fifteen years ago, by Joe Schramm, and has been produced for Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News every year since by the Schramm Marketing Group. This year, the Summit will be one of a series of conferences and events to be presented by NewBay Media during NYC Television Week, October 16-19, 2017.

To enjoy the early bird rate for this Summit, register by Monday, September 11, 2017 at https://nbmedia.swoogo.com/TVWEEK2017.

To learn more about the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, visit www.hispanictvsummit.com.

NewBay Media is positioned at the center of the world’s most dynamic industries — Music, AV/Pro Audio, Consumer Electronics/Gaming, Video & Broadcast and Education. We connect and inform millions of constituents in these industries through our award-winning content, integrated media capabilities and high-profile network-building and informative events. NewBay proudly serves some of the broadest B-to-B professional and music enthusiast communities in the world through over 35 print and digital publications, more than 35 integrated web and mobile applications, more than 60 e-newsletters, over 50 conferences and conventions, custom marketing services and e-commerce capabilities. Find out more at www.newbaymedia.com

Schramm is a marketing agency that specializes in multicultural and segmented marketing, ticket sales promotions, and producing conferences for the television and video industry. The company is recognized for its expertise in attracting large, sold-out crowds for international soccer and for driving pay TV subscription sales. They recently launched Fantastico.nyc where Latinos buy tickets online in Spanish. Schramm created and produces the Hispanic Television Summit as well as other internationally-recognized conferences. Schramm’s clients include the leading brands in sports, television, entertainment, telecommunications, and non-profits. For more information, visit www.schrammnyc.com