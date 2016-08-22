TELEMUNDO PARTNERS WITH ALLSTATE, ANHEUSER-BUSCH, L’ORÉAL PARIS, SAMSUNG AND WALMART FOR THE LIVE BROADCAST OF ‘PREMIOS TU MUNDO’ ON AUGUST 25

MIAMI – August 22, 2016 – TELEMUNDO today announced Allstate, Anheuser-Busch, L’Oréal Paris, Samsung and Walmart as sponsors of the 2016 edition of “Premios Tu Mundo,” honoring the year’s best Hispanic actors, singers and TV moments. The fifth-annual celebration of U.S. Latin pop culture will broadcast live on TELEMUNDO Thursday, August 25, at 8PM/7c with star-studded musical performances, and will be preceded by the blue carpet special “La Alfombra de Premios Tu Mundo” at 7PM/6c, from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Last year, TELEMUNDO’s 2015 “Premios Tu Mundo” ranked #1 in Spanish-language television in its time slot and delivered its best-ever performance averaging 2,363,000 total viewers (+24% vs. 2014) and 1,159,000 adults 18-49 (+9% vs. 2014), according to Nielsen.

“‘Premios Tu Mundo’ was born from innovation, growing from a digital-first experiment five years ago to now being one of TELEMUNDO’s biggest cross-platform events, with an ideal set of immersive consumer experiences in which our sponsors play essential roles,” said Mike Rosen, Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales, News and Hispanic Groups, NBCUniversal. “From contextual alignments of sponsoring brands to the awards themselves, to a surround-sound of associated custom content across linear, digital, mobile and social, marketers have found that PTM offers an ultimate way for a brand to express itself and its value to a highly attentive and receptive audience.”

Allstate celebrates its fifth anniversary with “Premios Tu Mundo” with the return of the “Mala Suerte” (“Bad Luck”) character to show that no one is safe from bad luck! The Effie Award-winning character will be interviewed on the Allstate sponsored Blue Carpet and appear in never-before-seen moments of hit series “Bajo el Mismo Cielo” and “El Señor de los Cielos” throughout the show, prior to presenting their custom category, the “Protagonista Favorito con Mala Suerte” (“Favorite Protagonist with Bad Luck”) Award. Allstate’s partnership extends to digital and social platforms with the first ever “El Reto Azul” (Blue Screen Challenge), tasking celebrities to step up to the blue screen and react to scenarios happening in the background, including some thematic “Mala Suerte” moments. These fun, short-form, social-first videos will create buzz and excitement throughout voting and on the day of the show. Custom segments on “Un Nuevo Día” and “Suelta la Sopa,” a custom tune-in, and a special Premios Tu Mundo Live Chat will also promote Mala Suerte’s appearance in the show.

As the returning exclusive beauty sponsor, L’Oréal Paris and Claudia Betancur, make-up artist to the stars, will take over a section of the blue carpet to discuss the latest celebrity beauty trends. From lips to eyes, Claudia will highlight the latest in colors and techniques and hand out gift bags to the glamourous women walking the carpet. L’Oréal Paris will also sponsor the Favorite Actress – Novela/Series Award during the main show where the presenters will act out a dramatic moment from a “scripted series” scene using only the words L’Oréal Paris. The award sponsorship will be followed by a branded congratulatory bumper. On “Un Nuevo Día” the day of show, L’Oréal Paris and Betancur will teach viewers how to prep for a red carpet event. The day after the show, Claudia will return to offer viewers tips on how to achieve the best look of the night.

Serving as the exclusive retail sponsor, Walmart will partner with Telemundo to create a documentary-style vignette featuring Diego Schoening and his family highlighting the anticipation of the show and the beginning of a new school year. Schoening will walk the Blue Carpet with his family and show off back-to-school gear available in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. Walmart will also sponsor the first-ever “El Poder en Ti” Award, which will honor an artist who uses the power of their fame for good through art and generosity. The award sponsorship will be followed by a branded congratulatory bumper.

"“Premios Tu Mundo” combines the power of television, web, mobile and social media platforms to give fans the final say in everything that moves and inspires them. Fans will select their favorite actors, musical artists, TV personalities, fan clubs and influencers from 30 competing categories, making the winners a true reflection of the people’s choice.

Nominees at “Premios Tu Mundo” include Rafael Amaya, the star of “El Señor de los Cielos,” who leads all acting categories with four nominations. Blanca Soto and Rodrigo Guirao, from “Señora Acero,” Gabriel Porras, from “Bajo El Mismo Cielo,” and Ludwika Paleta, from “La Querida Del Centauro,” have three nominations each. Top music nominees, in the categories of regional Mexican, pop, tropical and urban genres, include Daddy Yankee with three nominations, followed by two-time nominees Chino y Nacho, Gente de Zona, Nicky Jam and Prince Royce. “Premios Tu Mundo” nominees were selected by a panel of industry professionals, and the diverse list of categories for the popular special includes: The Perfect Couple, Best Villain, I’m Sexy and I Know It, Fan Club of the Year and Favorite Influencer, among others. The highly anticipated awards show will feature performances by Farruko, Sin Bandera, Reik and Regulo Caro, among other musical acts yet to be announced.

Fans can join the action by following @PremiosTuMundo across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.com/PremiosTuMundo, following @TeamTelemundo on Snapchat and using hashtag #PremiosTuMundo.

