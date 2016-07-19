Telemundo News Announces Multiplatform Coverage of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions

Miami –July 19, 2016-The Telemundo News team will travel to Cleveland, Ohio and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to produce six special programs and cover the most important moments of the presidential nominating conventions as part of #YODECIDO, the network’s coverage of this historic electoral cycle. Noticiero Telemundo’s anchor José Díaz-Balart will lead the reporting team in collaboration with Lori Montenegro, Rogelio Mora-Tagle and Edgar Muñoz. Telemundo News’ coverage will include:

-Four special Telemundo programs with live coverage of the Wednesday and Thursday nights of each convention (July 20-21 from Cleveland, Ohio and July 27-28 from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) at 11:30 PM ET/10:30 C.

-Live Spanish-language broadcasts of Donald Trump’s and Hillary Clinton’s acceptance speeches on NBC UNIVERSO, Thursday, July 21 and Thursday, July 28, respectively, at 10PM ET/9 CT. The speeches will also be available in Spanish and English on the Telemundo News mobile app and online at NoticiasTelemundo.com.

-“Enfoque con José Díaz-Balart” will present a live one-hour special from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 31 with all of the information viewers need to know about the Democratic National Convention, following the same format as the show’s special on the Republican National Convention that aired last Sunday from Cleveland Ohio.

-Constant updates from both conventions on Noticias Telemundo digital platforms, including the Telemundo News mobile app, NoticiasTelemundo.com and the Telemundo News’ Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat properties. Users will have access to the day’s top speeches and original content under the hashtag #YODECIDO.

The convention coverage is part of #YODECIDO, Telemundo News’ comprehensive news campaign for the 2016 elections. Telemundo is the only Spanish-language network in the United States to have hosted an official Republican debate and forums with the two leading Democratic candidates during this election cycle.

