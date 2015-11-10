TELEMUNDO NAMES RENOWNED NEWS JOURNALIST HUMBERTO DURAN VICE PRESIDENT OF NEWS OPERATIONS AND PRODUCTION

MIAMI – November 9, 2015 – TELEMUNDO today announced the appointment of award-winning news journalist Humberto Duran to Vice President of News Operations and Production Management. Based in Miami, Duran will work closely with all TELEMUNDO news properties and the digital news team, and report directly to Luis Carlos Vélez, Executive Vice President, Network News, TELEMUNDO. In his role, Duran will be responsible for managing business, technical and creative issues surrounding the production and operational standards of the News Division at TELEMUNDO. He will identify the latest trends in news gathering technology and create innovative ideas to enhance the news broadcasts across multiple platforms. “Humberto’s award-winning career in the industry’s most competitive and recognized newsrooms will further strengthen our creation of a world class news system,” said Velez. “His understanding of U.S. Hispanics and his strong editorial and management experience will continue to enrich Telemundo’s commitment to inform, educate and empower our audience.” Previously, he served as Executive Producer at CCTV America, where he managed a large team of producers and correspondents, and was responsible for the editorial content of “Americas Now,” which won two International Television & Film Awards - New York Festivals for “Tipping Point: The Amazon.” and “Haiti Health Care.” Prior to that, Duran was an Executive Producer at NTN24. In 1998, Duran joined CNN en Español, where he ultimately became the Executive Producer and Programming Manager. In this position, he planned and implemented special live programming, including the 2008 and 2010 U.S. elections, for which CNN en Español had the highest audience rating in network history. Duran has received several awards during his career, including three Peabody Awards (2005, 2009, 2011), and two Alfred I. Dupont Awards (2000, 2005).

