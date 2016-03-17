TELEMUNDO NAMES LUIS CARLOS VÉLEZ AS CO-ANCHOR OF “NOTICIERO TELEMUNDO FIN DE SEMANA”

Miami –March 17, 2016- Noticias Telemundo announced the addition of journalist and anchor Luis Carlos Vélez as co-anchor of “Noticiero Telemundo Fin de Semana” alongside journalist Felicidad Aveleyra, starting this Saturday, March 19 at 5 PM E/4 C. Vélez will replace journalist Edgardo Del Villar, who will continue with Telemundo as a member of its award-winning news team.

“In his new role as news talent, Luis Carlos will co-anchor our weekend newscast with Felicidad,” said Luis Fernández, Executive Vice President of Noticias Telemundo. “We appreciate the great work and commitment demonstrated by Edgardo, who will continue to serve our audience as a part of the Telemundo News team.”

Prior to joining Telemundo, Vélez was news director and anchor for Noticias Caracol in Colombia. He was also a reporter and anchor at CNN International and CNN en Español, based in New York City. Before taking the role as “Noticiero Telemundo Fin de Semana” co-anchor, Vélez was Executive Vicepresident of Telemundo News.

“Noticiero Telemundo Fin de Semana” is the most trusted weekend news source for the US Hispanic community. Its award-winning team of correspondents and collaborators offers the latest news, interviews with key figures, and analysis and commentary of national and international events Saturdays and Sundays at 5 PM/4 C.

Contact: Camilo Pino. Director, Publicity & Talent Strategy/Telemundo Network/O: 305.889.7589/C: 305.322.9584/E: camilo.pino@nbcuni.com/ A: 2290 West 8th Avenue. Hialeah, FL 33010

About TELEMUNDO:

TELEMUNDO is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 52 broadcast and MVPD affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.